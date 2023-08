A former Prince George’s County police officer was arrested Saturday morning after shooting a man during a confrontation in Glenn Dale, Md., that involved a stolen car, according to Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police officials said the officer, who retired from the agency several years ago, allegedly shot the man after getting into a heated exchange over a stolen car. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.