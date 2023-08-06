Police investigate fatal stabbing in Woodbridge

A man was fatally stabbed in Woodbridge on Saturday night following an altercation outside his home, according to Prince William County police.
Police said the suspect stabbed the victim and later chased him to the backyard, where he collapsed. Valdez remained at the home and was detained by police without incident, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and police have not released his identity, pending notification of next of kin. Police said the suspect and victim were acquaintances.
Valdez has since been charged with murder and use of a weapon in commission with a felony.