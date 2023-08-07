Three more pronounced dead from weekend gun violence in D.C.

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

The District’s homicide count climbed even higher on Monday as police said three men who were shot over the weekend died, bringing to 16 the number of people killed in the first six days of August. D.C. has recorded 161 homicides this year, a 28 percent increase over this time in 2022. In just over seven months, the city has surpassed the total number of killings that occurred in all of 2018, and is on track for the deadliest year in two decades.

Police said Monday that a third man died from a shooting on Saturday in Adams Morgan, as had two men who were shot in separate incidents on Sunday in Northwest and Southeast Washington.

The surge in violent crime has thrust the city into crisis as the new police chief, Pamela A. Smith, starts her fourth week on the job. Police have made an arrest in one of the killings, and have expressed frustration over the lack of information and witnesses in many of the cases.

Police said they know very little about what caused and who might be involved in two of Saturday’s deadliest shootings — each of which claimed three lives on Ontario Street NW, in Adams Morgan, and on Good Hope Road SE, in Anacostia.

“Our detectives continue to investigate the circumstances and the motive behind both shootings,” said Paris Lewbel, the deputy director of communications for D.C. police. “At this time, we don’t have any additional information to release to the public, but our detectives are asking the community’s assistance to provide anything they may have seen or heard.”

Smith, who is acting chief while awaiting a confirmation from the D.C. Council, has not addressed reporters about the latest violence since she held a news conference after the shootings on Good Hope Road Saturday night. At that time, Smith condemned the violence but provided no details of the shooting itself.

Jamila White, who chairs the Advisory Neighborhood Commission for the area where the shooting occurred, said the area around Good Hope Road and 16th Street “has been largely neglected.”

“Our voices and our solutions are not being acted upon,” White said. “The community has been doing what it can. The community is in survival mode.”

If no changes are made, White said, the violence “will get worse. We haven’t hit rock bottom yet.”

Lindsey Appiah, the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said in an interview Sunday that teams of police officers, drug outreach workers and representatives from other agencies are at Good Hope and 16th every Wednesday to help people. A department spokesman said Smith returned to that neighborhood Sunday afternoon and talked with residents.

Though police offered few details of any of the killings Monday, they did release the identities of those slain.

The 1 a.m. shooting in the 2500 block of Ontario Road NW — two blocks from the strip of bars and restaurants on 18th Street in Adams Morgan — killed James Morgan, 34, and Jamal Morgan, 30, both of Southeast Washington. Their mother said they were brothers but declined to comment further.

On Monday, a third person shot in the incident, Vincent Martin, 42, also of Southeast Washington, died at a hospital, according to police. Efforts to reach his family were not immediately successful.

Police identified the victims of Saturday’s 8:20 p.m. shooting in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road SE as Tymea Cook, 27, of Southeast D.C., Bernard Hodges, 35, of Northeast D.C., and Reginald Gilbert, 34, who police said had no fixed address. Two other men were wounded and were recovering on Monday, according to police.

Cook’s aunt, Annette Cook, said her niece lived in an apartment about a mile away from the shooting scene. She said was raising two young girls and was “trying her best to make it and get by.” Cook said she did not know why her niece was on Good Hope Road Saturday night, but there were some stores she and her friends frequented in the area.

The aunt said Tymea Cook had attended Ballou High School and made education for her daughters a priority. She said she last talked to her niece a month ago. “I always pictured her to be a lawyer,” Annette Cook said. “She was always the sharp one in the family.” Other relatives could not be reached.

Efforts to reach Gilbert’s relatives were not successful. A woman who identified herself as Hodges’s wife responded to an inquiry from a reporter but was not immediately available for an interview.

Police identified the other man fatally shot on Saturday as Andre Baker, 19, of Southeast Washington. He was killed about 5 a.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of U Street NW, near a Metro station in one of the city’s premier entertainment districts.

Court documents say a police officer at a separate crime scene a block away heard the gunfire and saw a muzzle flash as Baker was being shot in the head and body.

Officers rushed toward the sound and chased and tackled a suspect, who according to court documents had a bloody shoes, a ski mask and a handgun with an extended magazine and a laser sight tucked into his pants.

The court documents also say police found a firearm under the victim’s body, but it had not been fired.

Some witnesses told police Baker and the suspect, identified as David Botchway, 20, of Maryland, were arguing after one apparently bumped into the other, according to documents filed in D.C. Superior Court. Other witnesses said the disagreement was over a woman, the documents say.

Baker’s relatives could not be reached on Monday. Police said Botchway was charged with second-degree murder while armed. A judge ordered him detained following a hearing on Monday, and set a court appearance for Aug. 23. His lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Police identified the man fatally shot on Wilmington Place SE on Sunday as Kevin James, 32, of Southeast Washington. The man killed on North Capitol Street NW, also on Sunday, was identified Antonio Brown, 28, of Northwest D.C.

Their relatives could not be reached on Monday.