Husband arrested in wife’s killing in Pr. George’s, police say

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of his wife early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, police said.
Officers responded at about 12:40 a.m. for a domestic disturbance in the 10000 block of Wisteria Way, police said. They found Sheray Gray suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead at the home.
According to an initial investigation, police said Richard Gray killed her during an argument.
It was not immediately clear whether Richard Gray has an attorney, according to online court records. Efforts to reach relatives of Richard Gray and Sheray Gray on Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.