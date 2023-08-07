The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Husband arrested in wife’s killing in Pr. George’s, police say

Richard Gray III is charged with murder in the killing of his wife, Sheray Gray, police said.

By
August 7, 2023 at 2:33 p.m. EDT
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of his wife early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, police said.

Richard Gray III is charged with first-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Sheray Gray, 31, in their home in Clinton. He was taken into custody at the scene and is being held without bond at the county jail, police said.

Officers responded at about 12:40 a.m. for a domestic disturbance in the 10000 block of Wisteria Way, police said. They found Sheray Gray suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead at the home.

According to an initial investigation, police said Richard Gray killed her during an argument.

It was not immediately clear whether Richard Gray has an attorney, according to online court records. Efforts to reach relatives of Richard Gray and Sheray Gray on Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.

