A Va. research farm prepares to receive a key addition — a dead body

Tucked behind the rolling hills of George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus in Prince William County, Va., forensic science students and professors meticulously tend to a five-acre forest. They plant flowers and maintain a cloister of beehives. Trees tower over the local wildlife, and a slatted chain-link fence keeps people from encroaching onto the natural sanctuary.

But this is no ordinary nature preserve. It’s meant to create the perfect environment for a particular research subject: dead bodies.

George Mason University is gearing up to receive its first donated body to its Forensic Science Research and Training Laboratory, better known as “the body farm.” Mary Ellen O’Toole, a former FBI profiler who now works as director of George Mason’s forensic science program, said researchers at the farm study how donated bodies decompose over time, hoping that their findings can be used to help law enforcement solve homicides and cold cases.

“Typically, this is the kind of environment where bad guys put victims,” O’Toole said. “This isn’t some general experiment. We’re studying pragmatic problems that homicide detectives run into.”

For example, O’Toole said, investigators often have trouble extracting good DNA samples from degrading skeletal remains. The farm will have a bone laboratory with bones from every donor to help researchers make comparisons and improve the quality of DNA taken from skeletons found outside of their controlled setting.

An-Di Yim, a forensic anthropologist, and Chris Durac, who manages forensic science projects at George Mason, said researchers will be placing the farm’s first body within a clandestine grave, studying whether it can be detectable with ground radar technology to help police when they search for bodies.

Brian Eckenrode, a forensic chemist with the program, said he would also research the chemistry associated with decomposition.

“We're trying to define the chemicals that are uniquely human,” Eckenrode said. “How can we differentiate animals and other things decomposing and the chemistry that is uniquely human? The uniqueness of a human being decomposing — that chemistry set, that list — is not yet formulated.”

George Mason’s body farm became operational in 2021, but has yet to get its first body. O’Toole said the pandemic, along with getting the proper paperwork together, led to delays, but she is hopeful the commonwealth will give them their first body “any day now.” It will make George Mason the eighth farm in the country to be conducting this type of research, O’Toole said. There is no other such farm on the East Coast, she said — which is important because climate and geography can play a role in how a body breaks down.

“There are other farms that do this, but we’re the first facility like this to exist on the East Coast,” she said. “How you decompose in Virginia is very different than how you decompose in Texas or in Tennessee.”

Students, some of whom hope to work one day as crime scene investigators or forensic scientists, will work alongside professors to assist with the research, professors said. But they’ll also learn practical skills, such as how to take 3D measurements of crime scenes.

One student, Maddie Bowers, said she had seen photos of dead bodies through her internship at a DNA testing facility, though the body farm would offer a different experience. Emmalyn Barlow, another student, said she wasn’t worried about working at the farm because she worked with dead bodies as an assistant at a funeral home.

“I got that job to get experience for my career as a crime scene investigator, and I work with decedents every day,” she said. “It took a couple of weeks to really get used to being around decedents. But now I feel like it’s really normal.”