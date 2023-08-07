Girl wounded by stray bullet in Montgomery County, police say

A 12-year-old girl who was inside her home Sunday night when gunfire erupted in her neighborhood was struck in her foot by a bullet, Montgomery County police said.
The girl was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Authorities believe a stray bullet struck the girl, said police spokesman Carlos Cortes-Vazquez. “We have not seen or obtained any evidence to indicate that someone in the house was targeted.”
Police say they do not have a suspect in custody and did not release any additional information about the girl.