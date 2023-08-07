The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Girl wounded by stray bullet in Montgomery County, police say

Bullet reportedly hit the girl in the foot while she was inside her home

August 7, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. EDT
A 12-year-old girl who was inside her home Sunday night when gunfire erupted in her neighborhood was struck in her foot by a bullet, Montgomery County police said.

Police said Monday that officers responded about 11 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 12700 block of Sesame Seed Court in the Germantown area. They said the shots were fired near the location, with one round striking the foot of the girl.

The girl was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Authorities believe a stray bullet struck the girl, said police spokesman Carlos Cortes-Vazquez. “We have not seen or obtained any evidence to indicate that someone in the house was targeted.”

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody and did not release any additional information about the girl.

