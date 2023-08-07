Woman arrested in fatal stabbing in Seat Pleasant, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A 21-year-old woman has been found and charged in a fatal stabbing last month at a restaurant in Seat Pleasant, Prince George’s County police said. Police announced the arrest of Raykia Poston of Capitol Heights on Monday. She is charged with first-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Mervyn Daniel, 62, of Capitol Heights on July 8. Poston is being held at the county jail, police said.

Authorities earlier arrested Poston’s boyfriend, Jesse Culley, 37, of Capitol Heights and charged him with accessory after the fact in the stabbing. Culley was ordered held without bond, according to court records.

Culley, Poston and Daniel lived in the same Capitol Heights home, police said.

Police said Poston stabbed Daniel with a bread knife inside Keith & Sons Soul Food Cafe restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway after yelling, 'I will kill everybody in this store’ claiming that she had lost $10 there, according to charging documents. Culley then helped Poston escape, the documents said.

Witnesses told police that, before the stabbing, Daniel had gotten into “a verbal altercation” with Poston and Culley and that restaurant employees had to separate them, the documents say.

Keith & Sons Soul Food Cafe declined to comment Monday afternoon.

Officers found Daniel unresponsive inside the restaurant, police said. He died at a hospital.

Daniel was an employee at The Washington Post since 1979. He was a mailroom helper at a printing facility.

It was not immediately clear whether Poston has an attorney. Keith Lee Hiller, an attorney listed in online court records for Culley, declined to comment.