Shortly after noon Monday, investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services contacted Maryland State Police about an inmate death at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Police said a suspect, also an inmate, has been identified, but has not been charged. They did not release information about the suspect, but said he is being held in another location within the Division of Correction.