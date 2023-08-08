Body of suspect in construction worker killing is found, D.C. police say

Listen 1 min Share

The remains of a suspect in the killing last year of a solar panel installer have been found, the D.C. police said Tuesday. The remains found were those of Avery Miler, who was wanted in connection with the killing of Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, who was shot Aug. 10, 2022, while working in Southeast Washington.

Miler’s remains were found earlier this year and a positive identification was “recently” made, said Sgt. David Randolph, a police spokesman. No information was available about when and where the remains were discovered. Other details about the discovery were also unavailable.

Wolf was shot while working at an apartment house in the 5100 block of Call Place SE, in the Marshall Heights neighborhood, police said. Miler, then 27, was charged in a warrant with first-degree murder while armed.

Police have said they did not know of a motive in Wolf’s killing. At his funeral in Baltimore, a rabbi said Wolf was a humble man who was killed without warning.

On Sept. 27, Miler reportedly fired at police who tried to arrest him in Northeast Washington. He eluded officers in that incident, and police said officers did not fire.

That incident occurred in the 5300 block of Blaine Street NE, police said Tuesday. It prompted lockdowns in the area. Nothing that could be learned Tuesday connected the incident with Miler’s death.

Miler reportedly lived in Southeast Washington. Public records for him showed several addresses, including one in Southwest Washington.

Wolf was married and had an infant daughter.