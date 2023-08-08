Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

"I've been beat up by wildlife my whole life," Dean Newman told me the other day. A large, ostrichlike bird called a rhea once charged Dean in Brazil, knocking him to the ground. In South Africa not long ago, a perturbed lion sent him scurrying back into his jeep.

Dean doesn't take it personally.

And when the time came to save one particular member of the wild kingdom, the 68-year-old photographer from Southern Maryland sprang into action. He waded into Capital Beltway traffic to rescue an osprey that lay on the asphalt, panting and discombobulated.

This was on Friday afternoon. Dean and his wife, Sandy, were on the Outer Loop just before the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, driving back to their home in California, Md., after attending a retirement party for one of Dean’s colleagues.

“We’re creeping along at about 5 mph, barely,” Dean said. “Right there in the middle of the traffic, this osprey is just sitting, splayed out. Thank goodness he hadn’t been run over. I realized it was a brand-new fledged bird. He had just left the nest and learned to fly.”

Dean pulled his pickup truck to the side of I-495 and tried to make eye contact with other drivers, signaling that he wanted to walk in front of them.

“Luckily this guy in a VW Passat, he caught my eye and stopped,” Dean said.

Dean scurried over, reached down, grabbed the raptor then sprinted back to his vehicle.

I asked Dean if he had gloves on. Or had a box in his truck.

No. No box. No gloves.

“The only thing I could do is throw him in the back seat of the pickup truck,” Dean said. “He pretty much settled down there. He didn’t go crazy on me.”

The thought of driving around Washington with a sharp-beaked, razor-taloned raptor in the back seat might give a person pause, but this bird was pooped, Dean said. But what to do with it now?

Sandy searched for wildlife rehabilitators. Then they called Molly Moore, the president of Southern Maryland Audubon. She suggested calling the Owl Moon Raptor Center in Boyds, Md. It was a bit out of their way, but Owl Moon’s director, Suzanne Shoemaker, said she’d send someone to meet the Newmans. They rendezvoused with volunteer Bill Lamoureux in the parking lot of the College Park Ikea and the transfer was made.

Bill didn’t have a box, either. Suzanne said they were lucky it was an osprey, which can “sit there docilely if you leave them alone.”

The osprey turned out to be a young female, Suzanne said. Listening to her lungs, they heard the telltale rasp of pneumonia.

“We’re not sure what happened,” Suzanne said. The bird may have aspirated water from the nearby Potomac. She’s being treated with antibiotics.

“She looks like if she can recover from pneumonia, then we can get her released before long,” Suzanne said.

They’ll probably release the bird near where Dean picked her up, so she can reconnect with her parents. Even though she’s fledged, she may still cadge the occasional meal from mom and dad.

“These guys are not independent yet,” Suzanne said.

Owl Moon is caring for about 20 birds, including hawks (red-tailed, red-shouldered and Cooper’s), owls (great horned, screech, barred), eagles and a half-dozen ospreys.

Many of the ospreys are coming in starving, a result, Suzanne believes, of the menhaden fishery in the Potomac and Chesapeake being overfished.

“Adults weren’t finding enough food to keep the babies fed,” she said.

The raptor center fattens up the ospreys with unsold fish donated by local Asian markets.

After retiring from two careers — 29 years in the U.S. Navy, followed by 15 years teaching courses for the federal government — Dean now travels the world photographing wildlife.

“I couldn’t feed a family on what they pay me, but I sure have a good time,” he said.

Dean has photographed plenty of mammals — lions and jaguars, bison and bears — but he has a special fondness for birds.

“I like birds because they show up well in most cases,” he said. “They’re colorful. That looks good on a camera.”

Birds are usually small and manageable, too.

“I don’t want to say they’re easy, but I understand them better,” he said. “With large mammals, you can get in a lot of trouble. Last fall, I had a moose run me around a rock a half-dozen times. He was all hopped up on rut stuff.

“The other thing is, I enjoy bird people.”

As close as he was to that osprey, surely he got some great photos?

“Unfortunately, it never even crossed my mind to do that, believe it or not,” Dean said. “I’m embarrassed to say that. I was too busy dodging traffic and trying to find a wildlife rehabilitator.”

I told Dean the bird was lucky that he came along when he did, being what he is: a bird-lover unafraid to grab an agitated osprey with his bare hands.