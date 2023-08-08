Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Acting D.C. police chief Pamela A. Smith had been on the job for about a week when she noticed an increase in BMW carjackings — 12 of the luxury automobiles taken at gunpoint throughout the city in just a few days. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “I told my leadership team, ‘This is unacceptable. We have to fix this. This cannot happen again tonight,’” she recalled.

Smith was speaking to a group of pastors and concerned residents at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Southeast. They were eager to hear about her approach to crime fighting, hoping that she could find a way to stem a rise in the most terrifying crimes — including armed carjackings and homicides. The city is on track to surpass 200 homicides for the third year in a row and may even experience its deadliest year in decades.

“Let me tell you what happened last night while you were sleeping,” Smith said, trying to reassure residents that she and her police force were on the case 24/7. “We arrested four juveniles that were associated with every one of those BMW carjackings.”

The audience erupted into applause.

The suspects were aged 14, 15 and 16, Smith said. When she noted that one of them had been kept in juvenile detention instead of being sent home, applause gave way to cheers.

“Oh, wait, it gets better,” Smith continued. “Let me tell you the following items we recovered.”

She rattled off the list:

A Taurus 63C 9mm weapon. A Glock 17 9mm weapon. A Glock 26 9mm weapon. A Glock 29 9mm weapon. An extended magazine with ammunition. Two drum magazines for firing automatic weapons plus ammunition. A key counting recorder with five BMW keys and one Nissan key.

“Now, that is the result of our work throughout the night last night,” Smith said. “Last night, while you were sleeping, we didn’t have one BMW stolen in the District of Columbia.”

Even people who didn’t own BMWs were heartened by the announcement. If police could come up with a plan for catching people who carjack luxury cars, maybe they could come up with new ways to catch killers, too.

“It took intelligence and data, from the community, working with police,” Smith said.

Smith said she sometimes wakes up at 2 a.m. just to check police reports, to see what’s happening in the city and what needs to be done. “I can’t sleep at night,” she said. “I sit on the edge of my bed just waiting and thinking. How did we do last night? We’ve got to figure out how to combat this crime.

“I know some folks are probably saying, ‘Yeah, okay.’ The naysayers. They’ve heard it all before. But I want to say that I am confident in spirit that we will succeed.”

During her talk, Smith took a written question from a man identified as a 53-year-old native of Ward 8 in Southeast Washington. A disproportionately large amount of violence has occurred in that part of the city, which is the youngest and poorest ward. He wanted to know what the police could do to make the city safer.

“I’m afraid to go outdoors after dark,” the man wrote.

On July 28, the day before the meeting and less than two weeks since Smith had been named to the job, a man had been shot to death three blocks from the church. It was one of eight homicides that had occurred in D.C. in the previous 24 hours. The trend continues, with 13 people slain during the first five days of August. Six were shot to death just on Saturday.

Smith said she understands that some people may be apprehensive, but they should not be ruled by fear, she said. “The way to really combat this fear — everybody is talking about being afraid — is to fear not,” she said.

She said fears also will diminish the more people learn about what police are doing “behind the scenes” to make the city safer. But citizens need to step up, too.

“Everybody says, ‘We want the police,’” Smith said. “But I’m going to turn it around on you. I need you. This is our community. You have a right to live in peace. But it will take a community effort for that to happen. The folks with the guns and drugs, you know who they are.”

Smith had begun pacing back and forth, sermonizing, showing why she had referred to herself as a “pistol packin’ preacher.”

“A lot of the shootings are indicative of the fact that we don’t know how to resolve conflict,” Smith said. She noted that many of the shooters are juveniles — people’s children who are not being cared for responsibly. “And that’s a problem, so while you all are looking at us, waiting for the police to do something, I need you to start working with the juveniles. Can I say something to the church for a few minutes?” she asked, preparing to wind up her sermon.

“I remember when I was growing up I could go to the church for anything ,” she said. “The doors were open 24/7. I need you to open your doors so the kids can come in. I’m not going to take all the weight for this. I’ll shoulder some of it, right, because I’m the chief of police. But we need you [faith leaders] back in your rightful and respected places in our community.”

She said she has visited parts of town where the people are desperate for help — for health care, education services, economic opportunity.

“Listen, we can’t have all of those problems over here and the only people who show up are the police,” she said.

She admonished the audience to “stop accepting mediocre.” That message was not just for her police officers. It was for parents, teachers, politicians — “the whole community.”