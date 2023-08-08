Man who posed as federal law enforcement sentenced to nearly 6 years

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Haider Ali presented himself as a federal agent, telling people he took part in the operation to arrest the wife of Mexican drug kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, had connections with foreign intelligence and was a descendant of the prophet Muhammad, a federal prosecutor said. Sign up for Fact Checker, our weekly review of what's true, false or in-between in politics. ArrowRight His stories were lent an air of authority by an array of official-looking law enforcement gear: a drone, brass knuckles, surveillance equipment and an arsenal of weaponry among other items kept in a D.C. penthouse.

Ali, 37, and a co-conspirator, Arian Taherzadeh, 41, were credible enough they were able to ingratiate themselves with four Secret Service agents and scam a luxury D.C. apartment building. Ali was also able to carry out bank fraud that netted more than $1 million with other perpetrators.

But their “big lies,” as a prosecutor put it, eventually unraveled last year.

Ali was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Tuesday during a hearing in federal court in D.C., after reaching a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to counts of conspiracy, bank fraud and unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device in October. Taherzadeh pleaded guilty in the case last year and is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

The case sparked national headlines and a sprawling investigation because federal investigators were concerned about Ali’s claims to have connections to Pakistani intelligence and the fact that Taherzadeh showered Secret Service agents with gifts.

Those perks included rent-free living in a D.C. apartment for a year and offering an agent’s wife use of what was falsely represented as a “government vehicle,” according to court records. The same agent and his wife were given use of a generator, a survival backpack and offered the gift of the purchase of an AR-15-style rifle.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Rothstein said during the hearing that began Monday and wrapped up Tuesday that the gifts left the Secret Service agents in “precarious positions” and that officials were worried they might be bribes. But Rothstein said investigators ultimately concluded Ali and Taherzadeh’s ruse was not part of some international intrigue, but something more straightforward: a scam to make money.

“Over an extended number of years the defendant told serious lies of connections to law enforcement,” Rothstein said.

Ali apologized for his crimes in court. Before the hearing, he wrote in a letter to the judge saying his family had immigrated to the United States from Pakistan but had run into financial difficulties after his father had health problems and could no longer work.

Ali wrote he began to work full time to support his family but ran into more money issues. He eventually reached out to Taherzadeh, who allegedly told Ali he could make money by becoming a federal agent and working with his private law enforcement company, USSP. Taherzadeh’s attorney declined to comment.

“I just wanted to sincerely apologize,” Ali said before his sentence was handed down. “I’ve learned my lesson. I’m working on myself.”

Taherzadeh started United States Special Police LLC (USSP) in 2020 and Ali began helping fund it in 2021, according to court records. Ali and Taherzadeh impersonated agents and employees of the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department and the Office of Personnel Management. USSP’s website said they could provide help with investigations, protection and law enforcement.

The defendants used USSP to lease apartments at the Crossing, a luxury building in Southeast Washington, according to court records. The defendants lived in the building and used a penthouse as a headquarters for USSP but failed to pay rent, according to court records. The defendants stored a gun and other equipment in the penthouse.

Taherzadeh and Ali used their law enforcement personas to gain access to security footage at the building, as well as information for all the residents of the building, according to court records. Ali also carried out a scheme to create bank accounts for straw businesses and illegally withdrew money.

Taherzadeh and Ali’s scam came apart in March 2022 after D.C. police responded to an incident at the Crossing between a resident and a mail carrier. Ali offered to assist police obtaining video of the incident and later called a postal inspector and identified himself as part of DHS.

The postal inspector became suspicious of Ali and began investigating. Ali was indicted on federal charges in April 2022.