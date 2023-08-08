Md.’s largest water utility sues DuPont, 3M over ‘forever chemicals’

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), which serves nearly 1.9 million residents in Prince George's and Montgomery counties, sued companies, including 3M and DuPont de Nemours, that allegedly manufacture fire-suppression foams containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) known as "forever chemicals." These foams are deployed to fight fires, then find their way into the water supply. Studies have linked PFAS to infertility, thyroid problems and cancer.

In a statement, WSSC Water General Manager and CEO Kishia L. Powell said that “significant costs to upgrade our facilities should not be passed on to our customers.”

“Fair is fair, and we need to hold the entities causing PFAS to enter the environment financially responsible for removing their substances from water and wastewater,” the statement said.

WSSC Water’s lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, comes amid a flurry of litigation over PFAS. 3M faces thousands of lawsuits concerning forever chemicals, and similar actions have already been launched in the D.C. region.

Last month, the District sued more than two dozen companies, including 3M and DuPont de Nemours, over the chemicals, also alleging pollution. D.C.’s suit followed two filed by Maryland earlier this year on the same issue that also named those two companies.

In a statement, 3M said it had “entered into a broad class resolution to support PFAS remediation for public water suppliers.” The agreement, which is subject to court approval, would provide funding for public water suppliers across the country for PFAS treatment technologies “without the need for further litigation,” the company said.

“As the science and technology of PFAS, societal and regulatory expectations, and our expectations of ourselves have evolved, so has how we manage PFAS,” the statement said. “We have and will continue to deliver on our commitments — including remediating PFAS, investing in water treatment, and collaborating with communities.”

In June, DuPont de Nemours entered a settlement agreement to resolve PFAS-related drinking water claims. On its website, the company says its present use of PFAS is limited.

In a statement Tuesday, the company said, “DuPont de Nemours was established as a new multi-industrial specialty products company” in 2019, and has “never manufactured” firefighting foam.

“While we don’t comment on litigation matters, we believe this complaint is without merit, and we look forward to vigorously defending our record of safety, health and environmental stewardship,” the statement said.

WSSC Water’s lawsuit focused on the chemistry of forever chemicals, painting a picture of their development, widespread use and the alleged negligence of the companies that sold them.

“A single firefighting event or training exercise may result in the release of thousands of gallons of foam solution laced with PFAS that then enter and contaminate the environment,” the suit said.

Manufacturers of fire-suppression foams knew or should have known that they were dangerous but continued to distribute them though safer alternatives were available, the suit said. As a result, WSSC Water property and resources are “contaminated,” according to the suit.

The suit also alleged that 3M “worked actively to stifle” PFAS research and that “DuPont continued to actively conceal” evidence of the chemicals’ toxicity.

“Particularly 3M and DuPont have known or, at a minimum, should have known for many decades that ... PFAS compounds are mobile and persistent, bioaccumulative and biomagnifying, volatile, and above all toxic,” the suit said.

As a result of the alleged pollution, the suit said, PFAS have been found in Maryland groundwater, and the utility has had to monitor and remediate them. The suit sought unspecified damages and an injunction to end use of the chemicals, among other relief.

After Maryland filed its PFAS lawsuits earlier this year, Gov. Wes Moore (D) said in a statement that those “who would choose to pose a risk to Marylanders’ well-being must be held accountable. ... By filing these claims, Maryland is making clear that we value health, safety, and preserving our state’s precious natural resources for future generations over corporate profits.”