Woman faces eviction after home sold twice without her knowledge, attorney says

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

There’s a 10-year-old boy named Liam who isn’t sure where his geckos are going to sleep. Liam only has three weeks left of summer before he starts at a Baltimore arts feeder program because he’s a talented violinist, but it isn’t clear where he’ll wake up before school. He’s been staying with a friend so he doesn’t have to see the deputies if they come back.

His mother, Deana Woodward, hasn’t slept much the past few nights because they are facing eviction.

The only home they’ve ever known was sold to a hedge fund and then another home buyer without their knowledge, her attorney says. The current owner, who has filed for eviction, said he didn’t know anyone was living there when he bought the northeastern Baltimore property. Her family paid off the home a decade and a half ago, but it would be sold from under them because of unpaid water bills. Woodward says she got behind on her utility bill because a leaking water main caused the price to skyrocket.

Advertisement

Their fate is now in the hands of the courts.

Deputies came Thursday to inform Woodward that they were going to evict her, and Liam was home.

“I saw a whole bunch of people and one sheriff,” the boy recounted at a news conference late last week. “They kept on banging.”

The family’s attorney Thiru Vignarajah filed an emergency order Monday on Woodward’s behalf asking a judge to pause the eviction.

“It’s worked so far, but it’s a terrible thing to not know when this mother and son might be on the streets,” Vignarajah said Tuesday afternoon.

Vignarajah said they lost their family home for what would have amounted to a few thousand dollars of water bills, which was a sliver of the home’s value.

In May 2018, New York-based Stonefield Investment Fund IV paid $10,000 for the Woodward nest egg. There was about a $3,800 lien on the house when it was sold, according to the filing.

Advertisement

“I don’t understand any of this stuff,” Woodward said during the Thursday news conference, which local outlets recorded.

Woodward didn’t know until last week that the water bill was the reason she faced eviction, according to the filing. Vignarajah said her quarterly water bill spiked from $100 to, eventually, $1,200.

If the four-digit bills had come now, the situation would be different. The city and state have since passed laws to prevent homeowners from losing their houses because of unpaid water bills. But they may be forced from the home because someone bought the property just a few months before the new laws had gone into effect.

“Woodward’s situation falls in the doughnut hole left in those reforms,” Vignarajah said.

Ola Oyefusi, whose Maryland-based Kudow Properties bought the house at auction in March 2023, is trying to evict Woodward. But had he known the property was occupied he would have thought twice about the purchase, he told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Advertisement

When asked whether he would sell Woodward the home, he said: “There’s no doubt that I’m the legal owner of the property, so I’m just going to wait and see what the lawyers want to do.”

Share this article Share

He said Woodward has not responded to letters notifying her of the purchase and their intent to access the property.

“I know there’s a lot of stories in the news,” he said. “ … I consider myself a victim.”

A Baltimore Banner investigation published in January showed that about 41,000 properties have gone through the city’s system of lien sales since 2016, creating holes in majority-Black neighborhoods.

Woodward and Liam are some of the many who face eviction because of a lien system that is still in flux.

Barbara Robinson, when she was a Maryland state senator in 2018, helped pass a law to prevent these types of home sales.

Advertisement

“This woman should never have lost her house,” Robinson said. “ … Baltimore should be incensed.”

Vignarajah blamed the predatory practices on hedge funds and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, whom Vignarajah ran against in the 2020 Democratic mayoral primary.

“What you’ve done is stripped a Black family of its wealth and left a mother and 10-year-old son at risk of looking for a shelter this week,” Vignarajah said.

Scott’s office isn’t named as a party in Woodward’s filing.

In May 2023, Scott deemed that homes under $250,000 dollars could not be sold because of unpaid liens.

Before any of those changes, a Baltimore homeowner with an unsettled city debt of $750 or more was at risk of losing their home in such a sale.

There are still reforms to be made, Scott said, and he will advocate for bills that protect homeowners in the next legislative session.

Advertisement

It may already be too late for Woodward. She can’t wait until the next legislative session.

“Unfortunately, the court may have the final say in this particular instance given the original sale occurred in 2018,” the mayor wrote in an email. He reiterated that the city was not the entity seeking to kick Woodward and her son out of the house.

There are a number of avenues for Woodward and Liam, according to the mayor, including shelters.

That’s cold comfort to a mother and son who used to have a home of their own, Woodward told reporters last week.