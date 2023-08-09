Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

We Washingtonians love to talk about movies that are set here, some of which are even shot here. Last week, a man who directed one of those movies died: William Friedkin, who in the autumn of 1972 spent a few weeks in Georgetown filming scenes for “The Exorcist.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Friedkin got help from what you might think would be an unlikely source: Georgetown University itself. The novel’s author, William Peter Blatty, had gone there. He was a junior when he read a Washington Post story about the supposed demonic possession of a 14-year-old Maryland boy.

Blatty came to town for the filming, too. He was such a Georgetown booster that he’d named his production company Hoya Productions.

A Nov. 11, 1972, story in the Washington Evening Star said the school’s leaders were grateful for the attention because “the whole business of running private universities has in many cases become a horror show in which any publicity, however spooky, seems worth grasping.”

There were plenty of local angles. Father John J. Nicola, a priest who was assistant director of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, served as a technical adviser on the film. Perhaps he’s the one who, at Blatty’s request, blessed the film crew in Washington. They’d already been blessed twice during filming in New York City, though it didn’t seem to have done much good.

Wrote the Star: “[Actor] Jason Miller’s son was hit by a motorcycle, a crew member came down with a mysterious illness and a carpenter lost four fingers.”

But it wasn’t all woe. Members of the D.C. film crew played a charity basketball game at McDonough gymnasium against a team made up of priests from Georgetown University. The priests — playing as the “Demons” — defeated the “Exorcists,” 45-44.

After the film’s release, gawkers started visiting the Exorcist steps and what became known as the Exorcist House, at 3600 Prospect St. NW.

“It’s a terrible nuisance having people ask me about it all the time,” owner Florence Mahoney told The Post’s Lloyd Grove in 1981. “I don’t think I even saw the picture.”

Florence, trust us: If you saw it, you’d remember.

By the way, probably the best dissection of the “exorcism” at the center of the film was by Greenbelt cultural and music historian Mark Opsasnick. His deeply-researched 1999 story in Strange Magazine debunks a lot of the lore. For starters, the boy didn’t live in Mount Rainier, but in nearby Cottage City.

Mark interviewed people who knew the family.

“Based on their testimony I found no evidence demonic possession was involved,” he said. “Almost everyone who knew the boy in question strongly opined that his behavior was due to a psychological disorder.”

From one big blockbuster 1970s movie to another. Mark Koenig used to spend summers in his uncle’s house on Buzzards Bay in North Falmouth, Mass., where he and his cousin Dan had regular use of a 28-foot sport fishing boat.

“Renting slip space in Oak Bluffs on the Vineyard, and in the Boat Basin on Nantucket, we would split the week fishing off each island, catching bluefish wherever we heard they were running,” wrote Mark, who now lives in Bethesda.

They took their fishing seriously, leaving early in the morning to reach the day’s fishing ground.

“One day in late July of 1974 we were making our way back from Squibnocket Beach heading east and trolling off South Beach when we saw a boat in the distance sinking by the stern,” Mark wrote.

They estimated the craft was a couple of miles away and knew what they had to do. “If you’re a sailor, you help other sailors,” Mark told me. “That’s the law of the sea.”

Mark furiously reeled in their fishing lines as Dan gunned the engines and headed toward the emergency. As they got closer, they could see the boat was in real distress, listing hard to the rear, its bow high and water lapp’ing at its stern.

“We planned to pull alongside and effect whatever rescue was necessary, not even thinking about radioing for help,” Mark wrote. “Just as we drew within a quarter to half a mile, a small runabout with two or three men onboard came out of nowhere and intercepted us, waving us off. We cut our engines to hear their shouting. They said they were a film crew filming a motion picture and told us to turn around immediately and make no more forward progress.”

Mark and Dan complied. They returned to port. They’d forgotten about the whole thing until the movie came out. It was called “Jaws.”

They’d stumbled upon the climactic scene, with Roy Scheider in the crow’s nest and a great white shark chomping at the stern.