The shooting occurred abut 10:50 a.m. in the 700 block of Lamont Street NW, just off Georgia Avenue and near the Park View neighborhood. It is about a half-mile north of the campus of Howard University.

Authorities identified the victim as Jesus Sanchez, 45, who lived in Northwest. They said he died Monday at a hospital.

A man who was shot Thursday in Northwest Washington has died of his injuries, according to D.C. police.

No arrest has been made and police did not comment on a possible motive. Police said they are looking for a newer-model black four-door Mercedes-Benz SUV that was captured by a surveillance camera in the area of the shooting.