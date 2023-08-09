Authorities decline to say why marshals task force shot man in Alexandria

Listen 3 min Share

The father of a Maryland man who was shot and critically wounded Tuesday by officers on a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Alexandria, Va., said family members are frustrated that authorities won’t tell them more about what happened. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was “involved in a shooting incident” Tuesday while attempting to arrest Stewart Orlando Ray, 37, who was wanted by the Talbot County, Md., sheriff’s office on attempted murder, assault and firearms charges, authorities said. A spokesman for the federal agency would not confirm that marshals fired shots — even though video showed law enforcement officers shooting at a vehicle — nor would authorities reveal what happened to prompt officers to open fire.

Larry Smith, Ray’s father, said Wednesday that a hospital nurse told him his son was shot nine times. Smith said that he and Ray’s mother have not been allowed to visit him and that authorities have not told them what events led to the shooting, despite leaving two messages with the Marshals Service.

“I just want justice,” Smith said.

A statement issued by the Marshals Service on Tuesday did not say who fired shots or why, but it noted that “no law enforcement officers were injured.” A spokesman for the Marshals Service did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The Alexandria Police Department, which is investigating the incident, said it did not have information Wednesday on what precipitated the gunfire. Bullet holes and shattered glass could be seen in vehicles at the scene Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot in front of a Navy Federal Credit Union at the Potomac Yards Shopping Center. An eyewitness said authorities repeatedly asked a man to step out of his vehicle for 10 to 15 minutes before the gunfire started from multiple directions.

Ray was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday and remains in custody, Alexandria police spokesman Marcel Bassett said Wednesday.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Ray was on probation for a 2009 conviction of attempted second-degree murder when he was driving near Unionville, Md., on Sunday. Ray spotted a 39-year-old man in another vehicle, whom he knew because they had a dispute involving “a common girlfriend,” the sheriff’s office said.

Ray passed the other man’s vehicle, then pulled off to the side of the road and began firing shots when the man drove by, the sheriff’s office said. “Ray shot at the victim multiple times striking the victim and his vehicle,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The victim drove himself to the emergency room for treatment.”

Ray drove away from the scene, then fled on foot after hitting parked cars and disabling his vehicle, according to Maryland authorities.

“A 24-hour manhunt ensued in Talbot County that covered several thousand acres of woods and marsh. The search for Ray continued all night during the severe storms of August 7 and 8th,” the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office said. “During the very early morning hours of August 8, 2023, criminal investigators uncovered information that Ray may have slipped through the search area during the severe thunderstorms and made his way back to the Washington DC metro area.”

Smith said he last saw Ray, who works as an electrician, a couple of weeks ago. They talked about Ray’s children, one of whom graduated from high school this year. Smith said he keeps reviewing a bystander video that captures the shooting from a partially obstructed vantage point.

“I want answers and justice,” he said. “I keep looking at the video over and over.”