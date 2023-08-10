Line break that left Alexandria residents without water for days is fixed

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Running water was restored Thursday to an Alexandria apartment complex that had suffered a line break earlier in the week during a routine city inspection that left several hundred residents without water or air conditioning for days. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Kay Apartment Communities, which manages the 485-unit London Park Towers complex in the city’s western portion, said the property’s main water line ruptured in “multiple locations” during an annual fire hydrant test conducted Tuesday by the Alexandria Fire Department.

“This was an unexpected and unfortunate complication to a test that has been completed annually for many years,” the company said in a statement.

Ebony Fleming, Alexandria’s top spokesperson, did not immediately confirm the company’s account.

The incident left residents in the complex’s three buildings without running water or air conditioning for two days, forcing many families there to turn to those same hydrants for drinking water before Virginia American Water — the utility servicing the area — brought in a large water tank equipped with faucets Thursday morning.

The city also offered residents free shuttle service to a nearby recreation center, where more water, plus air conditioning, was available.

The rupture caused the property’s main line to be dry and exposed since Tuesday.

On Thursday, Kay Apartment Communities issued a precautionary boil water notice while Virginia American Water tests for bacteria.

Marybeth Leongini, a spokesperson for the utility, said no other Virginia American Water customers were affected by the line break.