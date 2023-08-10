The 23 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, Aug. 10
Two more weeks of Archipelago
Aficionados of tiki vibes and boozy rum cocktails were stunned by Wednesday’s announcement that Archipelago, U Street’s destination for piña coladas, mai tais and other tropical concoctions, is closing after Aug. 26. In an Instagram post, the owners said there wasn’t one particular reason for the decision — “over 8 years in and it’s time for us to take a moment.” Consider this your two-week warning: If you’ve never tasted the Pineapple of Hospitality — a cored pineapple filled with “rum and secrets” — or seen the secret shrine to “Magnum, P.I.,” time is running out at a bright, sunny escape that’s long been one of our favorite bars in the city. Open at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, through Aug. 26. Most cocktails $11-$14.
Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
If you haven’t been catching as many World Cup matches as planned — blame those 5 a.m. kickoffs and/or the U.S. team’s inconsistent play — you can catch up Thursday, as the tournament returns to prime time. Two of the top teams in the world are facing off in the quarterfinal in Wellington, New Zealand: No. 6 Spain, which put five goals past previously solid Switzerland on Saturday, and the ninth-ranked Netherlands, which cruised past Vietnam 7-0 last week before dispatching South Africa 2-0. Kickoff is at 9 p.m., meaning most soccer-friendly bars will be able to show it without having to stay open until the wee hours. Duke’s Grocery near Nationals Park is showing the match with Estrella and Heineken specials. Wunder Garten resumes viewing parties at the NoMa beer garden. One of the more unusual destinations is Georgetown cocktail bar the Fountain Inn, which is hosting a “Whiskey, Whisky, Snacks and Soccer” event with drinks from Beam-Suntory. As usual, the match will be on at World Cup hot spots like As You Are and Toro Bar.
Anxo x Soul Mega Hopped Cider release party at Anxo
As local Black-owned beer brand Soul Mega gears up for its second Megafest beer festival at the end of the month, Soul Mega’s founders continue to collaborate with other local producers. Their newest release is Hopped, a cider created with Brightwood’s Anxo that uses Virginia-grown apples and American and New Zealand hops to conjure “notes of lemon and yuzu,” according to the brewers. Try it at Anxo’s taproom between 6 and 9 p.m. with DJ Konshince on the decks, burgers on the grill and Soul Mega beers on draft alongside the usual well-structured ciders. 6 to 9 p.m. Free.
Friday, Aug. 11
Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
It’s almost time to coo over goats and indulge in fried Oreos and funnel cakes at local county fairs — and two of them are central enough for city slickers to visit. The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair includes plenty of 4-H shows with farm animals to observe, as well as more thrill-seeking entertainment like carnival rides and a monster truck rally and demolition derby. If you need more passive entertainment, there’s always the amateur cheese carving contest or the toilet and toilet seat decorating contest. Parking at the fairgrounds is $15, but free parking with shuttle service is offered at the former Lakeforest Mall. Through Aug. 19. $12-$90.
True School Hip Hop 50th Party at Wild Days
Hip-hop’s birthday is often given as Aug. 11, 1973 — the day DJ Kool Herc threw a back-to-school party for his sister at a Bronx apartment building. Celebrations for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary are taking place across the country this summer, including at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Saturday (see below). On the anniversary itself, the Eaton’s Wild Days is taken over by the True School Corporation — a DJ crew created by the acclaimed DJ 9th Wonder, who teaches the history of hip-hop from North Carolina Central University to Harvard while producing tracks for Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z. If you want to explore the deep, progressive side of hip-hop, this is the place to be. “Early arrival strongly suggested” is the all-caps warning. 9 p.m. $20 in advance.
“The Parent Trap” at Union Market drive-in
Not all of us can make it to summer camp this year. The rest will have to rely on a drive-in showing of the 1998 Lindsay Lohan version of “The Parent Trap” for some seasonal sunshiny nostalgia. Pack chairs and blankets, grab bites to picnic from a Union Market eatery, and double-check your bug spray for sugar water. Reservations to view from cars are sold out, but you can still set up shop in front of the building. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Free.
Dueling 2000s dance parties at 9:30 Club and DC9
Bring your best Y2K outfit to 9:30 Club’s 2000s-themed party and dance to the greatest hits from the early aughts (8 p.m. $20.) For those who’d rather move to bands like the Killers, the Strokes, LCD Soundsystem and Gwen Stefani, DC9’s ode to the alt-rock scene comes with a celebration of early YouTube music videos, displayed on big screens throughout the night. (Free in advance. 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.)
Saturday, Aug. 12
National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Readers of memoirs, poetry, nonfiction, true crime, graphic novels and everything in between will want to be at the Library of Congress’s annual National Book Festival. This year’s theme is “Everyone Has a Story,” which means memoirs will be featured on multiple stages: Actor Elliot Page, educator Chasten Buttigieg, football pro R.K. Russell, NPR journalist Mary Louise Kelly and Uyghur poet Tahir Hamut Izgil are all featured in discussions about their life stories. Fiction fans won’t want to miss the discussion between Jesmyn Ward, the winner of the 2022 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on the topic of “why fiction matters.” It can feel a little overwhelming, so check out the interactive schedule on the library’s website to figure out which book talks, panels and book signings you’d like to plan your day around. If you can’t make it in person, events will be live-streamed through the festival website, and recorded videos of panels will be available after the festival. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free.
Hip-Hop Block Party at the National Museum of African American History and Culture
Let’s start with the bad news: Free tickets for the annual Hip-Hop Block Party taking place inside and outside of the National Museum of African American History and Culture have all been claimed. There’s a waiting list on the museum’s website. A spokesperson for the museum says a pass will be required to access the museum’s grounds, including the activities, such as double Dutch demos and a graffiti mural, taking place outside. The highlight is the concert, which includes legendary mixtape DJ J. Period curating a “live mixtape” featuring MC Monie Love, local star Mumu Fresh and other guest performers; a DJ set from Kid Capri; and the True School DJs. While those without tickets might not be able to see the stage, they can bring blankets or chairs and listen from the Washington Monument grounds. 1:30 to 11 p.m. Free.
‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ at AFI Silver
After Paul Reubens died July 30, obituaries paid tribute to his zany, mind-bendingly subversive Saturday morning TV show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and the early appearances of his Pee-wee Herman character with the Los Angeles comedy troupe the Groundlings, or on “Late Night” with David Letterman. But it was “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” a surreal and touching on-the-road film about recovering the hero’s stolen bicycle, that catapulted Reubens to national fame, immersing viewers in Pee-wee’s charming, ironic, naive worldview — helped, in no small part, by the feature film debut of director Tim Burton. The AFI Silver Theatre remembers Reubens this week with a limited engagement of screenings of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” Tell 'em Large Marge sent ya. Saturday at 12:30 and 10 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday at 6:45 p.m. $8-$13.
Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale
Old Town Alexandria is known for its shopping, but it goes into overdrive this weekend, when the Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale features more than 40 boutiques joining forces for a massive sale. Old Town Books is rolling out a $5 imperfect cart, while the Shoe Hive offers up to 80 percent off items in its courtyard. The unit block of King Street welcomes pop-up shops from Lily’s Flower Truck, Made in ALX and Passionately Pets, and you can take a break from shopping with outdoor bluegrass and jazz performances. Shops in Alexandria’s nearby Del Ray neighborhood will host sales, too, along with the monthly Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
The Caribbean Crawl on U Street
The Hip-Hop Bar Crawl has become a fixture on U Street over the last decade, and founders RegMoPromo seem to have struck gold with the Caribbean version, which returns for its 10th edition this weekend. For those unfamiliar with the formula: A ticket is good for access to eight bars along the strip, each of which has a different DJ and happy hour specials, which run on a staggered schedule. DJ Ghost is at Cloak & Dagger from 3 to 6 p.m. with a theme of “Trini to de Bone”; DJ Pompey masterminds a “Reggae vs. R&B” battle at Alice from 2 to 5 p.m.; and DJ Joe spins “Strictly Soca” from 7 to 10 p.m. at Space Lounge. As you hop from bar to bar, look for specials including $7 rum punch and $5 Soul Mega beers, as well as entertainment from drummers and dancers. 2 to 10 p.m. $20.
International Shorts: Best of the Thomas Edison Film Festival 2023 at the National Gallery of Art
The Thomas Edison Film Festival is a wide-ranging international competition, embracing “animation, experimental, documentary, narrative and screen dance works” from multiple continents. The National Gallery of Art hosts a screening of all of the winners, broken into two programs of roughly 90 minutes each, separated by a 45-minute intermission. Free registration allows audience members access to both programs. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Noon and 2:30 p.m. Free; registration required.
Poseurs 40th Anniversary Video Dance Party Reunion at DC9
When Poseurs opened in Georgetown in 1983, it had a pretty novel niche: Customers could come out not only to dance to the new wave or Nitzer Ebb tunes that DJs were spinning, but also to watch the music videos on large screens while they did so. While the nightspot itself lasted only a few years, Poseurs eventually moved on to other locations, such as the now-closed Fifth Column, and its name, alongside DJs like Mohawk Adam, became part of D.C. nightlife lore. In recent years, former Poseurs regulars have held “reunion parties” at DC9 dedicated to dance music videos from the ’80s, joined by fans who were too young to have experienced Poseurs firsthand. This event is billed as the 40th anniversary — and also the “final party.” Let’s hope that’s hyperbole, but you might want to get advance tickets just in case. 9 p.m. $10 in advance, $15 day of show.
Amy K. Bormet’s Washington Women in Jazz at the Parks at Walter Reed
Back in 2011, pianist and vocalist Amy K. Bormet launched the Washington Women in Jazz Festival to highlight the talented female musicians on the city’s music scene. But Bormet’s work isn’t limited to the annual festival: She also performs around D.C. with groups of female musicians, including this concert at the spacious Great Lawn at the Parks at Walter Reed. Bring a picnic, or purchase dinner from an on-site food truck. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.
Military band concerts
Hearing military bands perform at Washington’s memorials and landmarks is a long-running tradition — a summer spectacle that brings tourists and locals together for evenings of free outdoor music. The concert series are beginning to wind down, though, so if you haven’t made it out to one yet, you might want to do it soon. Saturday is the final night of the U.S. Army Band’s Listen Live at the Lincoln, which features the Concert Band performing patriotic and symphonic music during an hour-long show in front of the Lincoln Memorial, while the audience listens from the steps. (8 p.m. Free.) Also on Saturday, the U.S. Air Force’s Singing Sergeants — a choral ensemble that performs everything from show tunes to classic rock — make one of their regular appearances at the Salute the Sunset concert series at the National Harbor waterfront. (7 to 8 p.m. Free.)
The Clientele at Songbyrd
The Clientele is a guitar-bass-drums trio known for its pretty, pithy chamber-pop songs. But the British band’s new album, “I Am Not There Anymore,” opens with an eight-minute epic that includes multiple tempo shifts, string and horn flourishes, a female guest vocalist, and lyrics that sometimes slip into Spanish. The sprawling song is the group’s way of “saying that things are different now,” explained singer-lyricist-guitarist Alasdair MacLean via an internet phone call from a truck stop somewhere between London and Manchester. “If you don’t like it, here’s your chance to get off the train.” Of the album’s 19 tracks, only 11 are songs. In addition to the brief instrumentals are three spoken-word pieces that mix MacLean’s words with literary images he’s collected from years of reading and are recited by indie-pop singer Jessica Griffin. At the time of the interview, the Clientele had yet to begin its current tour, and MacLean chuckled when asked how the three-piece band would play its complicated new material live. “With great difficulty,” he replied. “We’re going to work that out. By the time we reach Washington, we should have at least a partial answer to that question.” 8 p.m. $25-$30.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Extended Play at Mess Hall
Extended Play might be the most unusual dance event in the city: a full-fledged party thrown in the loading dock of the Mess Hall kitchen incubator in Edgewood. Instead of box trucks making deliveries, the concert-walled space is filled with dozens of people bobbing and spinning to reliably funky and soulful house, curated by Martín Miguel, who can be found dropping disco and house at bars across the city. One sliver of space is given to the DJs; another hosts a small bar. Other than the rich sound system, it’s all about the people. This month, the special guests are Musclecars, a globe-trotting New York duo whose online mixes are packed with bubbling, bumping house with disco and jazz touches. Diyanna Monet, Samantha Francesca and Miguel open. 4 to 10 p.m. $20-$30.
Dog pool parties at the Bark Park
District Dogs hosts two breed-specific pool parties at its 1,700-square-foot dog park to mark the dog days of summer. Retriever owners can take their pups for a swim from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ($5 for humans, $20 for one dog and up to two humans), and goldendoodles can start splashing at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. ($20). Expect fur-friendly sprinklers, pools, treats and puppuccinos for pets and snacks and refreshments for humans. Towels will be offered for post-play cleanup.
Sunking at Pie Shop
Seattle natives Rob Granfelt and Antoine Martel have plied their trades as members of experimental jazz collective High Pulp, but when it came time to explore their more avant-garde inclinations, the duo founded Sunking. As a pair, Granfelt and Martel embrace a genre-less mix that draws from jazz, hip-hop and beyond and leans into discomfort. “Whether it’s the unexpected tonalities or the abstract song structures or even just the raw approach we took to recording,” Granfelt has said, “we’re committing to everything we do in such a way that by the end of the experience, it all feels right and cohesive.” 8 p.m. $15-$20.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Arlington County Fair
The Arlington County Fair, which opens a few days after Montgomery’s (see Friday, above), includes wholesome fun like pie- and pizza-eating contests; a midway with carnival rides and games; and performances with magicians, clog dancers, and musicians for both children and adults. Arlington’s New District Brewing Company is setting up a beer garden to go along with fair food and a food truck alley. Word to the carless: Arlington is running a free shuttle bus from the Court House Metro station and offering free bike valet parking at the fair. Through Aug. 20. Free.
Michael Che at Hotbed
The comedian best known for hosting Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live” returns to Hotbed for four nights while he tests out material for a new special. But unlike at his shows in June, which sold out almost instantly, tickets to these 21-and-up performances (described as “loose” and “experimental”) are available through a lottery system. Sign up through a Google form for a chance to purchase up to two tickets — unlike the Atlantis’s lottery system for its first set of shows, you won’t be charged automatically. The form is open until noon Thursday, and those who didn’t receive a purchase link will be notified. Note that cellphones and smartwatches will be taken upon entry and returned at the end of the show. Wednesday and Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at 8 and 10 p.m. $25.
Janna Jamison at Comet Ping Pong
Janna Jamison makes music for people who view a trip to the therapist as an opportunity for stand-up comedy. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter’s lyrics reopen painful wounds about being truly seen in relationships — or really at all — only to soothe them with a quick quip about sex or parental damage. Many of her songs induce an emotional whiplash that feels like release. As she puts it, “It’s me trying to fit, like, my entire philosophy of love into one song and also make it funny.” Humor plays a large role in Jamison’s discography but doesn’t eclipse her work. Her melodies and storytelling chops were developed by the sounds she heard growing up listening to 2000s country music. This is felt most heavily in “You Never Do,” an ode to unrequited love. Its music video was filmed entirely with Jamison underwater. Through a flooded amp and some lightheadedness, Jamison visually leaves the audience drowning — something that, typically, she just imparts lyrically. 9 p.m. $15.