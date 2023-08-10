U.S. seeks Jan. 2 trial date for Trump election subversion case

Special counsel Jack Smith asked a federal judge Thursday to start former president Donald Trump’s trial on charges of criminally conspiring to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory on Jan. 2, before the peak of next year’s presidential nomination contest, according to a court filing.
In a court filing, prosecutors wrote, “A January 2 trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial — an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes.”
Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in Washington last week to the four counts against him in the case.
The week’s rapid-fire developments underscore how aggressively both sides are contesting how quickly the case moves to trial. Smith’s team seeks “a speedy trial,” he has said, a result that could ease concerns that the prosecution could affect next year’s presidential election. Trump’s defense has urged a slower pace, arguing unsuccessfully in a separate special counsel prosecution in Florida that trial should come after the November 2024 vote.
Speaking after his round Thursday in the LIV Golf pro-am tournament at his course in Bedminster, N.J., Trump said, “The trials should be after the election. Because this is just election interference … This is an indictment set up by crooked Joe Biden … This was an indictment that was set up by a political opponent.”
