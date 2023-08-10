The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
U.S. seeks Jan. 2 trial date for Trump election subversion case

Special counsel Jack Smith’s proposes trying former president on charges of plotting to fraudulently overturn 2020 election results in four to six weeks before the height of the 2024 primary season

August 10, 2023 at 2:18 p.m. EDT
Special counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 1, 2023 and former president Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 8, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
Special counsel Jack Smith asked a federal judge Thursday to start former president Donald Trump’s trial on charges of criminally conspiring to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory on Jan. 2, before the peak of next year’s presidential nomination contest, according to a court filing.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan gave Trump’s team until Monday to make its own request, and scheduled an Aug. 28 hearing in Washington, D.C., to set a trial date. Chutkan will hold her first hearing in the special counsel’s election subversion case on Friday to resolve a related dispute over finalizing a protective order limiting public disclosure of evidence in the case, which Trump’s team says it needs before making trial plans.

In a court filing, prosecutors wrote, “A January 2 trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial — an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes.”

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in Washington last week to the four counts against him in the case.

The week’s rapid-fire developments underscore how aggressively both sides are contesting how quickly the case moves to trial. Smith’s team seeks “a speedy trial,” he has said, a result that could ease concerns that the prosecution could affect next year’s presidential election. Trump’s defense has urged a slower pace, arguing unsuccessfully in a separate special counsel prosecution in Florida that trial should come after the November 2024 vote.

Speaking after his round Thursday in the LIV Golf pro-am tournament at his course in Bedminster, N.J., Trump said, “The trials should be after the election. Because this is just election interference … This is an indictment set up by crooked Joe Biden … This was an indictment that was set up by a political opponent.”

This story will be updated.

