U.S. Park Police Horse Stables now open for visitors on the Mall

One sunny morning this spring, visitors to the National Mall stopped to snap photos of a big, dappled mare. Sibbell, a member of the U.S. Park Police Horse Mounted Patrol (HMP), seemed to pose, her mane ruffling in the breeze. She nickered from her paddock just west of the D.C. War Memorial while Magic, a brown and white paint gelding, stood nearby.

The U.S. Park Police Horse Stables and Education Center on the National Mall is a state-of-the-art horse-keeping facility that houses Sibbell and Magic and recently opened its doors to the public. Visitors can tour an education center and learn about the beloved equines.

“This is a very cool thing to do, to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the public,” says Lt. Anna Rose, the commander of the HMP. “Building trust — I think a facility like this really speaks to that.”

The education center next to the Korean War Veterans Memorial features information about the history of the mounted unit, one of the nation’s first. Display topics include the requirements to be a Park Police horse and the bond between horse and rider, says Julie Moore, director of communications with the Trust for the National Mall. An officer’s uniform and a touchable saddle are on display, and visitors can watch videos about a day in the life of a mounted officer. (The stables are open Thursday through Sunday, and weary tourists are also welcome to rest on benches and use the restrooms or lactation room.)

Most exciting for the horse-besotted, there are opportunities to see the animals themselves. Large windows allow a view from the education center into a grooming stall to glimpse horses and watch officers as they gear up or tidy a horse’s mane. Outside, horses will be turned out in the double-fenced viewing paddocks, visible from inside and from the Mall. Visitors won’t be able to pet the animals because, as Rose says, “that’s rest time.” But as always, any officer on duty who stops to allow a horse to interact with people may permit some affection.

The horses are, of course, no strangers to the Mall. The HMP was officially established in 1934, and the former stable was designed as a temporary structure, built in time for the 1976 bicentennial and much in need of repair. The new one is part of an effort for the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026, says Moore, and its building has been funded by the Trust for the National Mall, the nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. The barn, designed by architect Tasos Kokoris, is light, well-ventilated and sustainably built, with officers’ quarters and 14 roomy stalls. The paddocks are lined with an advanced material — “like kinetic sand,” Rose says — that is easy on hard-working horses’ joints.

The new structure addresses key needs, Rose adds. Taking care of the horses is crucial, and so is the link between people and the HMP. “Now we have this beautiful facility,” she says, “and we can connect to the community in a way we hadn’t been able to before.”

Education Center at the U.S. Park Police Horse Stables, open Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Independence Avenue SW, near the intersection with West Basin Drive. nationalmall.org/content/horse-stables.