The 10 best D.C. bars to watch the Premier League

As the Premier League returns this weekend , it’s safe to say few cities are anticipating the new season like D.C. For more than a decade, Washington has been one of the top TV viewing markets for English soccer, finishing tied for second in 2022-2023 after topping the ratings in the previous season. But not everyone’s watching at home: More than half the teams in the Premier League have a supporters group that meets to watch games together at a local bar, singing and hoisting drinks in the early morning hours.

One important caveat: Local soccer fans are awaiting the reopening of Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington’s Court House neighborhood, which suffered severe damage when a car plowed through the front of the building last summer. The Four Courts, which opened in 1996, is an embassy of soccer in the D.C. area, welcoming fans representing A.C. Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Roma and Tottenham, but screening a wide variety of league and European matches, too. Owners say there will be a grand reopening in August, though details are not finalized. Until then, some of the groups are watching elsewhere — see below for details.