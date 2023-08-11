The 10 best D.C. bars to watch the Premier League

Whether you’re a long-term fan of Arsenal or Manchester United, or you’re still trying to pick a team, here’s a guide to where to fans watch matches throughout the D.C. area.
One important caveat: Local soccer fans are awaiting the reopening of Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington’s Court House neighborhood, which suffered severe damage when a car plowed through the front of the building last summer. The Four Courts, which opened in 1996, is an embassy of soccer in the D.C. area, welcoming fans representing A.C. Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Roma and Tottenham, but screening a wide variety of league and European matches, too. Owners say there will be a grand reopening in August, though details are not finalized. Until then, some of the groups are watching elsewhere — see below for details.
Across the Pond
Supporters groups: Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham
The cozy Dupont Irish pub welcomes more English fan groups than anywhere else in D.C., thanks to Everton’s great escape on the final day of the 2022-2023 season. It opens for all games featuring its teams, which also include the Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund, as well as some other big matches, such as the opening weekend’s clash between Chelsea and Liverpool. (Check the schedule on the bar’s website for more details.) Weekend brunch is offered, with $4 bloody marys and mimosas. 1732 Connecticut Ave. NW. acrosstheponddc.com.
The Brig
Supporters group: Fulham
While best known in soccer circles as the home of Bayern Munich’s fan group, the beer garden near the Navy Yard is the new venue for the Fulham D.C. supporters. There are German beers on tap, and the garden is dog-friendly. 1007 Eighth St. SE. thebrigdc.com.
Crystal City Sports Pub
One of the best-known sports bars in the area, the sprawling three-level Crystal City Sports Pub welcomes Liverpool supporters to watch matches on numerous TVs. The Arlington Gooners, who usually gather at Ireland’s Four Courts, are watching Arsenal matches in Crystal City until the Four Courts reopens. 529 23rd St. South, Arlington. ccsportspub.com.
Hawk & Griffin
Supporters groups: Brentford and Newcastle
Vienna’s Hawk & Griffin pub embraces all things English: Sunday roasts, a Gin of the Month club, traditional ales brewed by Ashburn’s Dynasty. Most Premier League games are shown, but the Hawk & Griffin is the base for Newcastle’s Toon Army D.C. Over the summer, the pub was a hive of activity when Brentford visited the D.C. area for the Premier League Summer Series at FedEx Field, and local Bees supporters gather here during the regular season, too. 435 Maple Ave. West, Vienna. hawkgriffin.com.
Irish Channel
Supporters group: Tottenham
The Irish Breakfast — eggs, rashers, sausage, baked beans, fries, and black and white pudding — is the go-to meal during early morning matches at Irish Channel, an Irish-owned pub inside the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Chinatown. For more than a decade, the Channel has been the home of D.C. Spurs, the local Tottenham Hotspur supporters group. 500 H St. NW. irishchanneldc.com.
Lou’s City Bar
Supporters group: Arsenal
The Arsenal-supporting D.C. Armoury was founded at Lucky Bar in 2009 but moved to Columbia Heights in 2022. The spacious bar, which features TVs on its enclosed patio, hosted Arsenal legends — including mascot Gunnersaurus — when Arsenal faced the MLS all-stars in D.C. over the summer. 1400 Irving St. NW. louscitybar.com.
O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub
Supporters group: Tottenham (temporary)
The Arlington Spurs are meeting at this lovely Irish pub in Clarendon while awaiting the return of the Four Courts. 3207 Washington Blvd., Arlington. osullivansirishpub.com.
The Queen Vic
Supporters groups: Aston Villa and Liverpool
Probably D.C.’s best-known British pub, the Queen Vic ticks all the boxes: Scotch eggs, Sunday roasts, ales on tap, vintage soccer shirts and scarves hanging next to Tube signs on the wall. The Vic has long been known as a Liverpool bar — its owners are Liverpool fans — and opens for every match, though it also hosts the Capital Villans, an Aston Villa supporters group, and shows most weekend games. 1206 H St. NE. thequeenvicdc.com.
Solace Outpost
Supporters group: Manchester United
How many Premier League supporters groups have a beer especially for them? Solace Outpost, the Navy Yard taproom for Sterling’s Solace Brewing, sells a special Red Devils DC red lager, named after the Manchester United supporters group, which relocated here in 2022 after Lucky Bar closed. The modern, airy bar is festooned with Man Utd. banners. 71 Potomac Ave. SE. solacebrewing.com.
Ugly Mug and Valor Brewpub
Supporters groups: Manchester City and Chelsea (temporary)
The Capital City Blues, fans of the reigning Premier League champions, gather in the two bars that occupy different floors of this Barracks Row building, which features a TV-laden sports bar upstairs and a brewpub focusing on German-style beers on street level. The Beltway Blues, the Chelsea supporters group headquartered at Ireland’s Four Courts, has made arrangements to watch at least the first two matches of the season at Valor Brewpub, while waiting for the Four Courts to reopen. 723 Eighth St. SE. uglymugdc.com and valorbrewpub.com.