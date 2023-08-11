‘Colonizers’ to some, D.C. pickleballers say they just want more space

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The rules were set, and everyone knew them: Tuesday was tennis night at Jefferson Field courts in Southwest. The pickleballers came anyway. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight It was fine, several players insisted, over the thwack, thwack, thwack of their paddles. They would take down the nets if the other side showed. Besides — “this is one of those underutilized courts,” said Eileen Dougherty, 64, director of advocacy at the nonprofit Washington D.C. Pickleball.

Clear lines have become essential here and across the District where longtime users of public nets and basketball courts find themselves in conflict with an increasingly dominant and organized contingent of pickleballers, a tension rippling through big cities and suburbs alike as a sport with modest origins has rocketed in popularity nationwide.

In Massachusetts, neighbors filed a lawsuit over what they called “obnoxious noise levels” emanating from nearby courts. In California, courts were closed after six quarts of oil were spilled by a vandal who left a “profanity-laced note” threatening to key the cars of any pickleball players who used them. (The tennis courts, notably, were left untouched.) In nearby Arlington, neighbors accused pickleball players of bullying children.

Zack Decker, 29, who used to play tennis at D.C.'s Jefferson Field Courts all the time, said he is too nervous to tell the pickleball players to pack up their nets. So he’s stopped coming to play.

“I’m worried about it becoming a de facto pickleball location,” Decker said. “They feel more emboldened that it’s their court.”

Left managing the demand with limited public court space, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has escalated educational efforts, rule-setting and signposting. But things have been, well, awkward — and in at least one case, ended in police intervention. Now people are watching and waiting for the District to decide where to spend $750,000 that the pickleball lobby successfully secured in the mayor’s 2024 budget to convert courts.

“I think they just feel threatened because we are taking over,” D.C. Pickleball League co-founder Maya Ben-David said of the tennis players.

Ben-David, who works in real estate, was among volunteers lobbying the mayor’s office for a solution: “Hopefully more dedicated pickleball courts.”

The $750,000 will help convert four “underutilized” tennis courts to pickleball courts, the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has said, but the city’s parks and recreation department has not yet announced the locations. A DPR official did say the agency is considering sites where tennis courts have fallen into disrepair, such as Fort DuPont.

DPR has twice canceled plans this summer to hold community conversations about the future of the game, prompting complaints about communication and transparency. (An agency official said plans for the summit, which will now take place in Fall 2023, were never finalized and had been “leaked” to the public.) But the city’s embrace of the sport is no secret. Bowser took to the Turkey Thicket courts in March to formally announce the coming conversions, saying it was the District’s goal to increase access to the game for all residents. A city official at the time said there had been no dedicated pickleball courts at D.C. recreational facilities as recently as five years ago.

Now, the city is poised to have 14, alongside the dozens of other existing, multipurpose courts with blended lines.

“We recognize that pickleball is not tennis, so we are respectful to those who play both sports,” DPR Interim Director Thennie Freeman said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We have made it a priority to educate both sports about the other.”

Pickleball often draws comparisons to tennis and badminton. It requires a smaller court and a shorter net than tennis, but not necessarily the mobility needed for other sports. This, and a ball with holes that makes the pace of play more manageable, has especially endeared the sport to older athletes who were its primary players for decades until it went mainstream during the pandemic. It was rated the fastest-growing sport in America last year by SFIA, an industry research group that estimated participation had increased nearly 160 percent over three years.

Spats in D.C. seem to be concentrated in a few locations, while other courts remain calmer.

“There’s a lot of people trying to make it a battle, but I don’t think the community feels that way,” Dougherty said. “We’re trying to avoid the tension.”

Signs have gone up at public courts across the city indicating when each sport has priority access. At the Jefferson courts, pickleball is king on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings and on Saturday mornings. Tennis gets Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings. At Marie Reed Recreation Center in Northwest, a city notice warns that pickleball is banned on the outdoor tennis courts. DPR does not allow pickleball to be played in locations that do not have pickleball lines, an official said, and the department does not issue permits for pickleball.

Some players have resorted to joining private leagues that set up locations for pickleball. One league organized by Volo Sports applied for a permit to use the tennis courts at Marie Reed; when DPR rejected them, they entered an agreement with Marie Reed Elementary School to use the basketball courts for play on Wednesday and Thursday evenings — upsetting a group of locals who use the court for pickup games.

Tensions came to a head in May, when an altercation between a pickup basketball player and Volo pickleball staff over who was using the court resulted in D.C. police being called, records show. No one was arrested.

“Public spaces are for the public,” said Olivia DiNucci, 31, who has played basketball at Marie Reed for five years. “These private leagues — it’s a colonizer mentality.”

Basketball player Chad Newell, 26, said that pickleball requires more resources to play than basketball. “In a way, they gentrified this court,” he said of Marie Reed.

Joel Hickman, 37, who plays pickleball at the courts, bristled at the comparison. “I find that quite discriminatory and patronizing,” he said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate to label certain sports for certain types of people based on their skin color or social status.”

Daniel Baynham, the managing director of Volo D.C., said the league’s agreement with Marie Reed is based on a long-standing relationship with the school, which includes Volo running free sports programming for underprivileged students.

“The basketball court sits unused constantly, almost daily in the evenings,” Baynham said.

But the basketball players say they do come to play — just on the days that pickleball is gone.