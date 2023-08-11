New D.C. police chief confronts command staff after violent weekend

Listen 9 min Share

The District’s new police chief was angry. Sixteen people had been shot dead in six days in August, and the city was reeling from headlines reminiscent of the old crack wars, when D.C. was known as the nation’s “murder capital.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight At a meeting with commanders, Pamela A. Smith, promoted to acting chief three weeks earlier, sternly told those in her department that she saw too many patrol officers standing idly at a recent murder scene and wanted them out in the neighborhood, according to three officials who were in attendance. She demanded lieutenants and captains leave their desks and hit the streets, those people said. She complained that officers in various police districts were not talking to one another.

The chief did not yell, three of the people said, but her frustration was apparent.

Three police officials in the meeting said they felt Smith was appropriately trying to convey a sense of urgency in the city’s fight against crime. But two others said they felt the chief — who spent most of her career with the U.S. Park Police and had no experience leading operations of a major city department — appeared to be flailing, looking to her commanders to formulate a plan to drive down crime because she didn’t have one of her own.

The five people in the meeting spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to conveys private gathering where sensitive law enforcement information and strategies were shared. The Post interviewed an additional five people, four of whom are on the force in upper or mid-level positions, who are in regular contact with the chief and her top aides and who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal talks.

Advertisement

Six officials, three of whom were at the meeting and three others who work in the department, described how tension is developing among Smith and her commanders over how police should respond to a spate of homicides unlike anything the city has seen in two decades. Other officials, including two in the meeting, said the chief’s intensity and her desire to upend the status quo is inspiring, rather than alienating.

Smith declined an interview request with The Post. A department spokesman, Paris Lewbel, said in a statement that the chief “has addressed the command staff on multiple occasions, including during twice-weekly crime briefings, to ensure that our leadership is focused on driving down crime in the District of Columbia.”

The statement said all department leaders “are involved in formalizing the current crime plan and strategy,” adding that Smith “will continue to be highly present in the community and has instructed her leadership team, including lieutenants and captains, to do the same.”

Smith is serving as acting chief until she is confirmed by the D.C. Council, though she seems to enjoy lawmakers’ support so far. A spokeswoman for council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who chairs the public safety committee, said the office is working to schedule hearings about Smith this fall. Three D.C. Council members said they had not heard of discord in the police ranks.

Advertisement

Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5) said he hasn’t made up his mind about Smith but is optimistic. He said some internal turmoil should be expected given the mayor’s choice probably shook up the established order at police headquarters. In choosing Smith, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) passed over Morgan C. Kane, an assistant chief and 25-year veteran of the force who many considered the heir apparent.

Kane, one of two chiefs of patrol, declined to be interviewed for this article. Smith had only been serving in the D.C. police department for 14 months before her July 17 promotion.

“That may be a bright spot, to represent a shift and a change within the force,” Parker said, adding that his initial interactions with the chief had been positive.

“She has a vision. She has the tenacity and the willingness to engage directly with community members, and we need more of that,” he said. But, he cautioned, “I would like to believe that MPD is not spending their time debating and fighting each other.”

High-ranking police officials in D.C. have historically established their own relationships with influential political and community leaders long before taking the top post. The two chiefs before Smith — Robert J. Contee III and Peter Newsham — spent three decades on the force; the third, Cathy L. Lanier, worked for the D.C. police for 25 years.

Advertisement

Smith, by contrast, was hired by D.C. police in May 2022 as the chief equity officer and later promoted to assistant chief in charge of homeland security. Even her supporters concede that she has a steep learning curve ahead, as she takes command of a department with more than 4,000 sworn and civilian employees and oversees a half-billion-dollar budget.

She also has some work to do in getting to know the city.

Share this article Share

When she was announced as chief, Smith said she lived in Ward 8, which is understood by many to be east of the Anacostia River, the city’s most historically violent area. But Smith’s apartment is on the west side of the river, in a gentrified area that was only added to Ward 8 through redistricting in 2021. She conceded in a recent interview that she is still learning the intricacies of the city.

Advertisement

“I’m new to D.C.,” she said. “I wasn’t trying to be misleading.”

Pinto said an insider would benefit from knowing the ins and outs of the police force and neighborhoods. But she said an outsider such as Smith can bring “a new perspective on how our department is run.”

“It’s on all of us as leaders to think about what is working well and what we need to change,” she said.

Three of the people at Monday’s meeting, a briefing held at the Joint Operations Command Center, said Smith asked her leadership team for a plan to keep crime down. Some felt the request demonstrated that the chief was shirking her own responsibility to set a course for the department, though others took it as an attempt to be collaborative. D.C. has seen a 37 percent increase in violent crime this year over last, driven by robberies, carjackings and homicides.

Advertisement

“She doesn’t have a plan, and she doesn’t know where to the start,” one police official who attended the meeting said. “She’s frustrated, and she’s taking it out on the command staff.”

Police officials who attended the briefing said Smith told those gathered that she wanted the department’s lieutenants and captains in the streets supervising officers and working with colleagues. They said the chief expressed concern that officers were essentially siloed in their districts, not communicating with their peers in other districts even as suspects in robberies or other crimes moved from one neighborhood to another.

A police official at the meeting broached the idea of restoring District-based undercover squads, which have for years operated only out of headquarters over concern about possible abuses, the people in attendance said.

Advertisement

Three of the police officials at the meeting and three who were not there said they were sympathetic to Smith’s apparent anger. One of them described the chief as being “very passionate about a challenging weekend.” Another said the chief “has a lot of weight on her shoulders.” Yet another said the chief was trying emphasizing that “expectations are high and people in the room need to step up.”

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who urged the mayor to choose a chief from inside the police department, said he has no complaints about Smith. But asked if Smith, with her limited time on the force, satisfied his request for an inside hire, he said: “It’s too soon to say.”

“There’s a tendency in this city to always want to toss out the old and do something new. That’s not always the best answer,” Mendelson said. “That’s not to say we don’t want to be innovative and be creative and look at new ideas. We don’t want to be stuck in the past. But at the same time, if the goal is new or different, that’s often counterproductive.”

Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), who recently called on officials to deploy the National Guard in D.C. over crime, said he took issue with the chief’s recent assertion that the area around Good Hope Road and 16th Street SE in Anacostia is “not a war zone.” Three people were shot and killed near that intersection Saturday, and two others were shot and wounded.

“Those who live here know, that we are clearly in a war zone,” White said at a news conference at the scene this week.

Advertisement

The council member said that he would press Smith on getting more officers to crime-ridden neighborhoods and that he wants to “hear more of what we’re going to do.” He appeared with Markia O’Brien-Hodges, the widow of 35-year-old Bernard Hodges, who was among those fatally shot Saturday.

“I’m hurting,” O’Brien-Hodges said. “This hurt me to my soul. He taught me everything, he loved me, he gave me the world, and the world took him away.”

At a community meeting earlier in the week in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood, where residents are upset over two killings on and near the campus of Catholic University and a spate of armed robberies, Smith outlined some off her early strategies. She said she sent crime suppression teams to hot spots around the city, and in one week, they arrested 43 juveniles in robberies and carjackings. She said robberies dropped 40 percent across the District the next week.

“We are repositioning our officer so that we can impact crime,” Smith told the residents, acknowledging that she is leading a force staffed at a half-century low.