Judge Chutkan holds first hearing in Trump election subversion case

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The hearing may also yield insights into how Chutkan will navigate the politically freighted case through the 2024 presidential election year. In the 10 days since Trump’s Aug. 1 indictment, the sides have dueled over defense demands that the judge uphold the Republican front-runner’s First Amendment and due process rights. Both sides have also sparred over the prosecution’s insistence that the court preserve the integrity of the government investigation, the public’s interest in a speedy trial and a jury pool less tainted by pretrial publicity.

Chutkan has indicated that she wants to set a trial date at her next hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 28, and prosecutors asked her to issue the protective order first and let Trump ask to modify it later.

Advertisement

Chutkan is “the Judge of [Smith’s] ‘dreams’ (WHO MUST BE RECUSED!),” Trump wrote in a social media post in Monday, although defense attorney John Lauro has said no final decision on a recusal motion has been made. “I think as lawyers we have to be very careful of those issues and handle them with the utmost delicacy,” Lauro said on a podcast with Florida defense attorney David Markus.

Trump on the campaign trail has scoffed at the notion that he would not talk about his criminal cases. “I’ll come here and I’ll say, ‘Hi, everybody, listen, I’m not allowed to speak. Please vote for me, New Hampshire, if you would. Bye,’” Trump said sarcastically at a stop there Tuesday.

“I will talk about it. I will. They’re not taking away my First Amendment right,” he said.

The dispute at issue Friday is the narrower subject of a protective order. Such agreements are routinely approved by judges to protect witnesses and government investigative methods by limiting evidence sharing by the defense to people authorized by a court. They are different from “gag orders,” which would limit what Trump and his legal team could say publicly.

Advertisement

Prosecutors have proposed adopting similar rules to a recent federal criminal case in Washington, prohibiting disclosure of government-provided materials to anyone outside his legal team, potential witnesses, their lawyers or others approved by the court.

Share this article Share

In court filings, Smith’s team argued to Chutkan that disclosures by Trump of grand jury testimony or exhibits could have a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses,” citing his history of posting on social media about “witnesses, judges, attorneys and others” associated with cases against him, including one last week that said: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

“The government is prepared, as soon as a protective order is entered in this case, to produce a substantial volume of discovery, including discovery that we are not obligated at this time to turn over,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said at Trump’s arraignment. The point is to help Trump mount a defense in court, “not to wage a media campaign” or to allow his attorneys to breach court rules by making prejudicial out-of-court statements, Windom added in a filing.

Advertisement

Trump attorneys Lauro and Todd Blanche said they need to receive the evidence against him before they can estimate when a trial should happen or how long it might take. They objected that limits sought by the special counsel’s office are overbroad and could infringe on the First Amendment rights of Trump when the need to protect those rights are at their zenith — heading into the 2024 race as Biden’s primary political opponent.

“To the extent the government seeks to restrain President Trump’s ability to speak about documents it produces, it must demonstrate: (1) a compelling reason for the restraint; and (2) that no narrower alternative is available,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in court filings.

Trump’s defense did not contest secrecy for grand jury information, sealed orders and search warrant returns. But they argued that the prosecution should clearly demarcate such sensitive information rather than insist on a blanket application to all material, such as interview reports that did not threaten witness security.

Advertisement

They also sought to widen disclosure to include “volunteer attorneys” or others not directly employed by his lawyers, and asked Chutkan for the freedom to cite sensitive information in public court filings or hearings without prior approval as long as it was redacted.

Chutkan, an Obama appointee who was confirmed to the bench in 2014, was randomly assigned the case. A former D.C. public defender and white-collar antitrust litigator, Chutkan was one of the first federal judges in D.C. to reject the former president’s efforts to use executive privilege to shield information from Jan. 6 investigators, in that instance White House communications that day sought by a House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” Chutkan wrote in November 2021 — expanding on a memorable line from a 2019 opinion by former district court colleague Ketanji Brown Jackson, since elevated by Biden to the Supreme Court. Chutkan noted that Biden had waived executive privilege, overcoming his predecessor’s attempt to invoke the confidentiality of presidential communications, a ruling left intact by higher courts.