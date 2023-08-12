Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

I have been trying to track down the date of a music festival at RFK Stadium. I attended the concert in the late ’60s or early ’70s. I went specifically to see Miles Davis, but there were other musical acts. Can you find out about this event? Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight — Joe Draudt, Bellbrook, Ohio

It was called the Benefit Concert for the Poor, and it was on Aug. 23, 1970. There’s just one thing: Miles Davis was a no-show. And the concert itself was a bit of a bust, attracting only around 1,000 people. It had the misfortune of becoming wrapped up with one of the most notorious concert debacles of the post-Woodstock era: Connecticut’s Powder Ridge Rock Festival.

Before we get to Powder Ridge, let’s go to RFK on that rainy summer Sunday. The show was produced by Benefits Inc. as a fundraiser for the National Welfare Rights Organization, a group that worked for more equitable benefits for those living in poverty. In addition to jazz great Davis, the bill was to include Ramsey Lewis, Junior Walker & the All Stars, Peaches and Herb, Mother Earth, the Butterfield Blues Band, the Staple Singers, Black Oak Arkansas and Sha Na Na. Tickets were $6.

Advertisement

As promotion was going on for the RFK show, trouble was brewing in the small Connecticut town of Middlefield. Promoters there were organizing a three-day music festival at a ski resort called Powder Ridge. It was scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2, with a roster of acts that included Sly & the Family Stone, Fleetwood Mac, Joe Cocker, Little Richard, Van Morrison, Janis Joplin, Chuck Berry and Grand Funk Railroad.

There was a problem: Town elders feared the event would fill their community with naked, drug-addled hippies. They went to court and obtained an injunction against the festival.

Despite selling 17,000 tickets at $20 a pop, concert organizers had no choice but to cancel the show. Even so, some 30,000 people showed up at the ski resort, camping for nearly a week. According to the New York Times, some took drugs and some walked around naked.

Advertisement

Promoters promised that once they found a new location, they would honor the original tickets. But Yankee Stadium said no. And the use of a promising 1,000-acre site in eastern North Carolina was scrapped when municipal leaders successfully went to court to block it.

And then on Aug. 19, the New York Times reported that the concert — now dubbed Powder Ridge II — was on for Aug. 25 at RFK Stadium in Washington.

Not so fast, said the D.C. Armory Board, which handled RFK. The board said organizers had not secured insurance in time. And besides, the stadium didn’t have the capacity.

Share this article Share

It was later revealed that the board had worked behind the scenes to meld two concerts — the already scheduled Benefit Concert for the Poor and Powder Ridge II — creating a single, three-day concert. But as one was a nonprofit fundraiser and the other a for-profit venture, the accounting was deemed too complex.

Advertisement

Music fans in Washington and beyond were left wondering: Is there a concert at RFK?

As The Washington Post’s Tom Zito wrote: “Much of the confusion had resulted from earlier announcements in New York newspapers that persons holding tickets to the never-realized Powder Ridge Rock Festival could attend a three-day festival here, beginning Sunday. … When it became known that there would be no three-day festival, word quickly spread among rock fans that there would be no concert at all.”

William Briggs of Benefits Inc., the RFK concert’s promoter, said, “As usual, poor people are left holding the bag. We feel the stadium board and other officials should sponsor broadcast announcements saying we are not canceled, and they should work something out with the Powder Ridge people. The Powder Ridge business was all originated by the stadium people — in our eyes it’s either an attempt to sabotage our concert tomorrow or it’s a botched-up handling of stadium events by the stadium people.”

Advertisement

Despite this — and despite rain — the show was pretty good. It kicked off with two local bands: Ikon and El Corol Band and Show. El Corol featured three 8-year-old dancers and a horn section that “made big-name groups like Blood, Sweat and Tears and Chicago sound like high school marching bands,” wrote The Post.

Black Oak Arkansas went over well. The highlight was the Staple Singers.

Miles Davis wasn’t alone in not performing. Other acts that did not appear included the Chambers Brothers, Ramsey Lewis, the Butterfield Blues Band and Sha Na Na.

Meanwhile, the Powder Ridge debacle would be scrutinized by a grand jury in Manhattan, where the promoters had their bank accounts. Authorities said that between $400,000 and $1 million of ticket proceeds had disappeared. In 1971, the festival’s main promoter, Raymond Filiberti, was convicted of perjury and sentenced to four years in prison. His lawyer was Roy M. Cohn.

Advertisement

The RFK show may have gone on, but the collapse of Powder Ridge, the murder during the Rolling Stones’ set at Altamont, the sex and drugs, led The Post’s editorial board to opine: “Enough rock festivals have been held in the past few months to indicate that not much is festive about them. More often than not, rock gatherings produce one bad vibration after another.”