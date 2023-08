The area appears rural, with a roadside restaurant, some privates homes and a small strip of stores. Police said the victim — identified only as male — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details were immediately divulged about the incident. Police said it occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road.

A person was found fatally shot early Saturday in the Clinton area of Prince George’s County, Md., according to police.

Police did not say whether the shooting occurred in a building or outdoors, but authorities did say that “detectives don’t believe this is a random crime.” No arrest had been made.