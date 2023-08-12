Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Middle school students don’t get recess. I learned this while standing with my 10-year-old son on a recent evening in the Virginia middle school he will attend when classes start up again at the end of this month. We took a tour of the building with other families, so he would know what to expect.

Every corner we turned, the counselor gave the children (who are still young enough to have characters on their backpacks and old enough to start to feel embarrassed about that) small gems of information. This is how you open a locker. This is where you will have lunch. This is the water fountain with the coldest water.

I was listening with the goal of simply getting my son through the first week of sixth grade when I heard the counselor tell the students that they should take a certain class so they can prepare for high school.

High school? What? In that moment, it hit me that the lack of recess for middle-schoolers is not only a sad reality (I mean, come on, everyone can benefit from some time outside). It’s also symbolic. Playtime is over.

Northern Virginia is a highly competitive region, so other parents on the tour probably had already recognized what was just sinking in for me: Some of the decisions we would have to make in middle school would shape my son’s high school experience, which ultimately would determine his chances of getting into a good college.

I should note that I don’t believe college is the only way for people to achieve success. I believe we all have different strengths and that to maximize human potential, we should invest more than we do in vocational schools and job-training programs.

But there is no denying that for students who do want to pursue college, getting into a reputable institution can change the trajectory of their lives. It did that for me.

In an earlier column, I told you about how I went from growing up in an underserved neighborhood in San Antonio to attending Stanford University and then Columbia University. When people ask about that, I usually give them the shorthand version of the story. I tell them I was lucky.

The more complicated answer is that “luck” took many forms. I benefited from older siblings who read books to me even before I could talk. I benefited from teachers who forced me to see in myself what they saw (even when I tried to self-sabotage). I benefited from parents who don’t have college degrees but let me know they supported whatever decision I made for my future and would remain proud even if I tried and failed.

I also benefited from affirmative action. There’s no stamp or scribbled note on my transcript to confirm that. But I believe affirmative action gained my application a more considerate glance and allowed someone in admissions to consider that I might bring an underrepresented perspective to my classes. I had a high GPA and solid test scores when I graduated from high school, but when I got to Stanford, I realized that most of my classmates had higher test scores, had taken more rigorous coursework and excelled in impressive ways in activities that were not even offered at my school. At my high school, where most of the students were Latino and Black and qualified for free or reduced-price lunch, teachers had to reach students who also were dealing with gang violence, teenage pregnancy and substance abuse. No one I knew took an SAT prep course. We didn’t even know that was a thing.

When you get a chance to step between two very different worlds, you never fully leave one to enter the other. You keep a foot in both. When I think about the opportunities I’ve been given, I also think about the opportunities that most of my classmates were not given. I think about how “luck” is not spread evenly in this country.

We are a nation in need of a more equitable educational system, from pre-K to college. The burden of addressing that need should not fall solely on institutions of higher education, but they bear a significant responsibility because they hold the power to change lives and determine who gets into those spaces that college educations open up.

The Supreme Court’s ruling that colleges cannot consider race in admissions is no doubt going to make it harder for Brown and Black students in neglected neighborhoods to change their circumstances. Sure, there is a loophole. They can use their essays to write about how their race or ethnicity has played a role in their lives. But should they have to? Should they have to use that precious space to address those parts of their identity instead of focusing on other parts of themselves, such as their humor, creativity and compassion? There also is a problem with relying on that loophole to diversify campuses. The students who most need those institutions to change their circumstances also are the ones who are most likely to not get guidance on writing their essays and filling out their applications. Not one adult read my application package before I mailed it.

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision on race-based affirmative action, colleges and universities have started to look closer at the admissions process when it comes to “legacy” applicants, who are the children of alumni. Virginia Tech recently announced that it was eliminating legacy as a factor in its admissions. Other schools have done the same, among them Wesleyan University and the universities of Maryland and Minnesota.

Those are the right moves. We can’t tell Black and Brown students who are underrepresented in higher education (and the spaces those open up) that colleges no longer can consider their race in the application process and yet continue to allow special consideration for the children of people who received a great education. That education already has equipped those parents to help their children in ways that will improve their chances of getting onto those campuses.

I say that as someone who has a foot in two worlds. I met my husband at Stanford, and our children could benefit from legacy admissions. But they should not. No children of alumni should. Not when we know who is not getting special consideration.

We are still far from the college application process in my home. We are still in the stage of picking out new backpacks and grumbling about the loss of recess. But that middle school visit got me thinking about the futures I want for my son and his younger brother.