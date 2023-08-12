Police pursue stolen ambulance into D.C. after crashes in Virginia

Listen 2 min Share

A man driving a truck crashed into vehicles on Interstate 395 near the 14th Street Bridge in Virginia on Saturday, then stole an ambulance and led police on a pursuit into the District, striking 10 vehicles before being stopped in Southwest Washington, according to police. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Several people were reported injured, but none seriously, according to Virginia State Police, which is leading the investigation. The multiple crash scenes closed major roads between Crystal City in Virginia and the Southwest Waterfront in D.C. Backups were reported into Saturday evening on I-395 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

MUST SEE: This is an enhanced video of the crash just before the bridge plus some of the stolen ambulance chase into DC. From @SafetyVid & @Statter911. Media DM me if interested in video. @ARLnowDOTcom #395rampage @TomJackmanWP pic.twitter.com/8KdrNRqjSw — Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 12, 2023

Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for Virginia State Police, said the incident began about 3:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-395 at exit 10, near Boundary Channel Drive on the approach to the bridge spanning the Potomac River.

Dave Statter, a former WUSA-9 reporter and current blogger, posted video of a truck plowing through what appeared to be slow-moving vehicles in heavy traffic, before careening into a concrete barrier and becoming disabled.

Geller said the man who was driving the truck commandeered an ambulance from the Arlington County Fire Department that had been dispatched to the crash site to treat the injured.

MUST SEE: This is the start of I-395N rampage. Truck got on at 110N. Hit vehicles before Boundary Channel. Plowed into at least 5 before the bridge. Driver ran off. Will show you the stolen ambulance chase shortly. @ARLnowDOTcom @MetrorailSafety @TomJackmanWP #395rampage pic.twitter.com/dQyewlLcRW — Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 12, 2023

Geller said state police troopers pursued the ambulance into the District. She said the ambulance struck 10 vehicles along the way. A D.C. police spokesman said the pursuit ended at 14th and D streets in Southwest Washington, on the other side of the bridge about 1½ miles from the initial crash site in Virginia.

Video posted online shows what appears to be a head-on crash involving the ambulance and another vehicle in Southwest Washington.

A D.C. police spokesman said the driver of the ambulance was taken into custody. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries where the pursuit ended in the District. His name and possible criminal charges were not immediately available.