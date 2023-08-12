Saturday was the District’s first 90-degree day this month

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The first 90 degree-day of the month in Washington arrived on Saturday. Perhaps it was bound to happen. And indeed it could have been a good deal hotter. After 11 consecutive August days here that failed to touch 90, our high temperature Saturday (as of 5 p.m.) climbed above the hallmark of summertime heat. We recorded a polite and meteorologically tolerable 91.

Significantly, the 91-degree reading was three degrees above the average high for the date. Only the day before, that same 91 would have been only two degrees above Washington’s average daily high.

This may seem a puzzle, but it is more of a sign. Our average daily high temperature is declining.

Days are growing cooler here, although perhaps at a rate that is almost imperceptible. Among the distinctions of Aug. 12: It is the first date in August on which the average high temperature in Washington drops from 89 to 88.

Washington’s average high had been 89 on each day from Aug. 1 through Friday. But on Saturday it dropped a degree. It seemed a subtle reminder from Washington weather history that summer’s proverbial lease, whether short or long, is finite.

Our average high temperature will drop again, and soon. On Aug. 21, it falls from 88 to 87, perhaps an even surer sign of the direction of events.

Despite that, Saturday essentially seemed a typical mid-August day. It warned us not to read too much into the one-degree drop in the average high or even the growing talk of the start of a new school year.

In fact Saturday was not only hotter but also more humid than the day before. By those criteria alone, Saturday might have told us that summer was still well entrenched and even showing a second wind.

But for all its 91-degree heat, and its 94-degree heat index, or “feels like” temperature, at many afternoon hours Saturday seemed tolerable enough for August, and perhaps even pleasant in a mid-August way.

Perhaps it seemed a bit less so as evening approached, humidity seemed more evident and the dew point rose to 73 degrees.

That level suggests enough water vapor around us to create oppressive discomfort. In early evening, the heat index rose to a full seven degrees above the actual temperature. That too suggested dripping perspiration and damp discomfort.

At moments on Saturday the mid-August sunshine also seemed a weather ingredient to be wary of. But at many hours a breeze blew, enough to create gratitude and evaporation, letting us imagine the moving air whisking the perspiration from our backs.

Sufficient shade could often be found to permit leisurely contemplation of the clouds of a summer sky. Some clouds seemed not much more than gray smudges against the season’s haze.

But we also seemed well supplied with the fleecy white clouds of summer. Concocted from heaps of snowy hemispheres, they billowed and ballooned, and piled atop each other, swelling and expanding as they reached higher and higher.

Such clouds, available at no cost on many a summer afternoon, seem worthy representatives of the fantasy castles in Spain that have long populated the daylight dreams of generations of August sky-gazers.