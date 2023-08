A teenager was fatally shot on Saturday afternoon after he agreed to meet with other people in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said

Police, citing Virginia law, did not identify the 17-year-old victim on Sunday. The youth had been shot in the upper body and was found still alive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle shortly after the shooting was reported at 1:42 p.m. in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive. He died later at a hospital.