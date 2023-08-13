Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Everything old is new again. Toyota is selling a car in the United States called the Crown, starting at $41,045. There’s a special place in my heart for the Toyota Crown. We got one in 1969. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight No one believes me when I say this. “Oh,” people say, “you’re talking about the Toyota Corona. ‘Corona’ means ‘crown.’”

No. A Toyota Crown.

“Not a Toyota Corolla?”

No, a Crown. A Toyota Crown. It was a four-door sedan, kind of bland, but kind of special, too. To me, anyway. When I was growing up, no one I knew had a Toyota Crown. Not a lot of people had any kind of Japanese car.

In 1970, 1 percent of vehicles sold in the United States were Toyotas. Last year, it was 15 percent. Honda, Nissan and Subaru had a combined 18 percent of the U.S. market, meaning Japanese companies manufactured about a third of the cars sold here in 2022.

That doesn’t mean your Toyota was made in Japan. It probably wasn’t. The only way you can be a foreign car company in the United States today is if your factory is in Kentucky or Georgia. But our Toyota Crown was made in Japan. It was a quirky thing: a nifty four-door sedan, painted a light, metallic blue and smaller than the Detroit-made battleships that cruised the interstates.

It wasn’t even the first Japanese car we had. My father had a little convertible sports car called a Datsun 1600. It looked a bit like an MGB but was more reliable.

My parents had learned to love Japanese things while living in Japan. My Air Force pilot father was assigned to a base outside Tokyo in the fall of 1962. My mother followed with me. I had lived in Washington my entire life, which at that point was only six weeks.

But moving to Japan was a big deal for my parents, too. They’d grown up in Brookland in houses crowded with siblings. They were happy to get away. Rather than live on the Air Force base with other Americans, they rented a house from a Japanese farmer.

I look at photos from that time and marvel at their independence. They were 22 and 23. My father flew a big airplane called the WB-50 into typhoons. My mother kept house in a traditional Japanese home with tatami-mat floors and a large, square soaking tub. A Japanese woman named Midori would occasionally babysit.

After the three-year stint, we came back home, joined by my new brother, Chris, who had drawn crowds wherever we went in Japan, the Japanese not being accustomed to seeing children with bright red hair.

We also came back with a Honda motorcycle and a Mamiya medium-format camera. For a long time, Japanese products were kind of a joke in the United States: cheap tat that broke, something you bought only because you couldn’t afford the “real” thing.

Living in Japan, my parents saw this was not the case, or not anymore, anyway. A Honda may have been less powerful than a Harley but it was more affordable. A Mamiya may not have been as fancy as a Rolleiflex, but it had some features the German camera lacked.

And then, a few years later, my parents bought a Toyota Crown for about $2,700. My father was about to be sent to Vietnam — Thailand, actually, flying a RF-4C reconnaissance plane over Vietnam — and he wanted a reliable car for my mother. He bought the car in Idaho, where we were stationed, then we went on a month-long camping trip clockwise around Canada and the U.S. on our way to Arizona, where my mother, brother and I would spend a year praying for my father’s return.

I have fond if indistinct memories of that trip and of the Toyota Crown, its roof topped by a blocky car-top carrier that held our Sears tent and Coleman gas stove. What I don’t have are any photos. My father took plenty of photos of his Japanese sports car, but none I can find of our Japanese sedan. Maybe he thought it was too boring.

But not long ago I sent off a reel of Super 8 movie film to be digitized. It turned out to be a travelogue of that trip, 24 minutes of Kodachrome bliss. The focus is on the natural splendor we visited — mountains, canyons, lakes, geysers — but every now and then the camera pans and there it is: the Toyota Crown!