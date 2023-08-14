The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C.

Flash flooding in D.C. kills dogs at canine day care

About 20 dogs were rescued from District Dogs during an evening storm but others perished, officials said

By
August 14, 2023 at 7:55 p.m. EDT
Authorities on the scene after flash flood overcame District Dogs in Northeast on Monday. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)
1 min

Dogs perished amid floodwaters that burst into a canine care center in Northeast Washington on Monday evening as heavy rains also trapped motorists beneath a nearby underpass on Rhode Island Avenue.

About 20 dogs were saved from inside District Dogs, but others died, said D.C. fire chief John Donnelly. He said he could not specify the number while pet owners were being informed of the losses.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

“It’s a terrible thing,” Donnelly said. “Unbearable.”

He said water rose to about six feet at the doors of the facility and glass gave way, flooding the premises. He described as heroic the actions of staff members who rescued many dogs from inside.

Firefighters also went to the aid of occupants of about half a dozen cars that were trapped in the low-lying spot beneath the Metro overpass on Rhode Island. All of the occupants of the cars were either extricated by rescuers or emerged safely on their own, Donnelly said.

Flooding in another storm about a year ago had caused heavy damage to the District Dogs facility, but it was not as severe. The dog day care location opened in May 2022.

Loading...