Flash flooding in D.C. kills dogs at canine day care

Dogs perished amid floodwaters that burst into a canine care center in Northeast Washington on Monday evening as heavy rains also trapped motorists beneath a nearby underpass on Rhode Island Avenue. About 20 dogs were saved from inside District Dogs, but others died, said D.C. fire chief John Donnelly. He said he could not specify the number while pet owners were being informed of the losses.

“It’s a terrible thing,” Donnelly said. “Unbearable.”

He said water rose to about six feet at the doors of the facility and glass gave way, flooding the premises. He described as heroic the actions of staff members who rescued many dogs from inside.

Firefighters also went to the aid of occupants of about half a dozen cars that were trapped in the low-lying spot beneath the Metro overpass on Rhode Island. All of the occupants of the cars were either extricated by rescuers or emerged safely on their own, Donnelly said.