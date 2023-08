Police said the incident is a confirmed homicide but did not release additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or the victim.

Police said that at approximately 11:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting. They found an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The slaying comes as the city continues to grapple with crime, with 19 homicides so far in August, 16 of which occurred in the first six days of the month. Killings are up 25 percent this year over the same period in 2022.