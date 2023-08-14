Man charged with stealing ambulance from crash scene was wanted in other cases

Listen 3 min Share

A man who police say plowed into vehicles on multiple highways in Northern Virginia, then fled into the District with an ambulance he stole after it responded to help, was previously wanted in multiple criminal cases in Virginia and D.C., court records show.

Authorities said numerous people were injured in more than a dozen crashes that occurred as 30-year-old Darell T. Caldwell struck vehicles on Interstates 66 and 395 on Saturday and deliberately tried to run people over at Virginia's Gravelly Point Park.

With police giving chase, he ultimately fled across the 14th Street Bridge and into the District, authorities said. The wreckage he left snarled traffic for hours and caused delays for fans headed for evening baseball at Nationals Park.

The mile-long chase by Virginia State Police troopers and Arlington County police officers ended when the ambulance crashed into a parked car two blocks south of the National Mall, authorities said. That is where authorities arrested Caldwell at gunpoint. Police said he left his driver’s license inside the truck that was reported stolen and was involved in an earlier crash.

Caldwell, whose first name is also spelled Darrell in court records, was charged in the District with fleeing from police and unauthorized use of a vehicle during a crime of violence, and authorities said he could face additional charges in Virginia.

Court documents show that Caldwell was being sought on multiple arrest warrants out of Virginia in connection with charges that include shoplifting and larceny. An arrest warrant also had been issued for him in D.C. over his alleged failure to show up at a June court hearing, which stemmed from another incident involving a stolen vehicle.

Authorities alleged that Caldwell stole a Cadillac Escalade from a street in Northeast Washington in April and tried to drive it on railroad tracks, where it got stuck.

Saturday’s incident began about 3:40 p.m., when Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash involving a stolen truck on I-66 near Route 110.

A minute later, state police said the driver of that truck — who they identified as Caldwell — was involved in a multivehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-395. Dave Statter, a former WUSA-9 reporter and current blogger, posted video showing a truck plowing into other, slower-moving vehicles before careening into a concrete barrier and becoming disabled.

Police said Caldwell ran from the truck and apparently was able to steal another truck at Gravelly Point. There, police said in court documents, he briefly stopped and talked with people, who told police Caldwell sounded “incoherent.”

Caldwell intentionally “floored” his vehicle at the group “in an attempt to run them over,” police alleged. He then drove across the grass and onto the George Washington Memorial Parkway, against traffic, and struck a van before his vehicle became disabled.

Police said an ambulance crew from Arlington County, en route to the crash on I-395, came upon the incident on the Parkway. As medics treated motorists, police said, Caldwell “ran up to the ambulance and drove off in it.”

Those medics waved down a Virginia State Police trooper, and police soon pursued the ambulance to 14th and D streets SW in the District. Police said at one point, the driver of the ambulance stopped, and a trooper got out of his cruiser and pointed a gun at Caldwell.

Police said in court documents that Caldwell reversed the truck in to the police cruiser before taking off again. When Caldwell was finally arrested in D.C., police said they found him unconscious. D.C. paramedics administered Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses, according to court documents, and he regained consciousness.