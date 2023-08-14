Md. couple and girl killed in fire in Outer Banks, official says

Listen 1 min Share

Three people from Maryland were killed in a cottage fire Friday morning in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, a town official said. The fire occurred at a cottage in Kill Devil Hills, N.C., according to Rachel Tackett, a spokeswoman for the town. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Tackett said in an email Monday that 13-year-old Sienna Farr of Silver Spring and married couple Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68, of Ashton died in the fire.

She said three others were injured: Farr’s mother and sister, Laura Volk, 48, and Sadie Farr, 16; and Volk’s boyfriend, David Brewer, 55.

Volk and Brewer are in stable condition and being treated in the burn unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia, Tackett said. Sadie Farr was treated at the Outer Banks Hospital and released, she said.

The Kill Devil Hills fire marshal, Dare County fire marshal and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are working to determine the cause of the fire, she said.

“Fires of this magnitude can take quite some time to determine an actual cause,” Tackett said in the email. “There [are] a lot of pieces that go into the puzzle; however, our teams are well trained at doing this and they continue to work diligently in [an] attempt to reach a conclusion.”