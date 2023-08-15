Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

During his 23 years with the D.C. Department of Corrections — beginning as a corrections officer at the city jail in 1978 and ending with his retirement as deputy warden at the Lorton prison in 2001 — Ken Washington got to know a lot of inmates. He’d comb through their criminal records and listen as they talked about their lives.

“I found that about 80 percent of them were high school dropouts, and most began their progression through the criminal justice system as juveniles,” Washington recalled.

Add in illiteracy and growing up in a fatherless home, and you have a criminal profile that has endured for more than 50 years.

Today, with homicides in D.C. up by 25 percent over this time last year, robberies up by 62 percent and car thefts — including carjackings — up by 115 percent, reducing crime has taken on renewed urgency. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s plans for curbing crime include a range of measures, such as enhancing penalties for violence against vulnerable people, and identifying likely future criminals and spending $1.7 million for life coaches to mentor them into “transformational thinking.”

Washington eschews such programs in favor of a solution he has personally tried: raising children up right.

Advertisement

A few years after he was hired at the city jail, he and his wife, Mary, bought a house in Southeast D.C. and began raising a family. They had two sons, Ken Jr. and Derek. Both boys were born in the early 1980s, at the start of an epidemic of drug-related homicides throughout the city.

“Mary and I started reading to them when they were infants,” Washington recalled. “As soon as they became verbal, I started making them read to me. We always told them, ‘The most important thing you can get is an education.’”

They were fortifying the boys against being lured into the street life. Washington knew from his job that a young Black man who was illiterate and without benefit of parental guidance was already condemned to a prison of ignorance. Incarceration could follow.

Between 1982 and 2003 — which includes the years that Washington’s sons entered kindergarten and graduated from high school — there were 7,095 homicides in the District, including a marked spike in the killings of Black males ages 14 to 19. In more than 90 percent of the cases, the killers also were Black males, usually an acquaintance from the same neighborhood.

Advertisement

The Washingtons lived in the Washington Highlands neighborhood, which experienced a disproportionately high number of killings. The parents did not have time to wait for some public policy to save their sons.

“I have seen city officials spend millions on programs to stop the violence,” said Washington, now 75. “If anything worked, tell me why do we still have so many kids using ‘ghost guns’ and ‘giggle switches’?” The second term refers to Glock converter switches that can make a semiautomatic pistol fire like a fully automatic firearm. “The kids don’t even bother to aim,” he said. “They just spray and pray that they hit something. It’s as bad out there now as I’ve ever seen.”

During a recent visit with Washington at his home, I met his sons. Ken Jr., who is 41, works for a job placement company and has a podcast about female wrestlers. Derek, who turns 38 on Aug. 30, is a sergeant with the D.C. police.

Advertisement

They adore their parents, who have been married 42 years. They call their mother and father “tough but fair” and credit them with making a safe home with ample opportunities for them to succeed.

“We had a lot of rules,” Ken Jr. recalled. “We couldn’t play video games during the week, we had to do our homework after school, and we had a set bedtime. If we were playing outside, we had to be home before the streetlights came on.”

Derek would sometimes want to go outdoors before doing his chores and talk to girls. “I still remember Mom saying: ‘Oh, the little girls will still be there. You worry about your schoolwork first.’”

Share this article Share

Said Ken: “We were like ‘Why?’ But as you got older, you began to see.”

“Remember Nathan down the street?” Derek chimed in.

Ken Jr. let out a long sigh. “Yeah. We grew up with him, literally, on the same block. We used to play all the time, wrestling each other.”

Advertisement

In 2010, Nathaniel Simms was involved in a shootout on and around South Capitol Street, not far from where they lived. Five people were killed, and nine others wounded. Simms was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with all but 25 years suspended after he agreed to testify.

“We were blessed to have a stable family life,” Ken said. “Nate did not have that. He dropped out of high school, got into drugs, and the next thing you know he’s involved in this notorious shooting.”

There were plenty of other examples of lives lost to violence for lack of guidance.

But there were also plenty of achievements made by those who had stable homes and parents willing to make whatever sacrifice was required.

In 2003, Derek became the first Black male student in recent memory to graduate valedictorian from Ballou High. Ken Jr. had the grades to receive such an honor, but he had transferred to Ballou after attending another high school for two years.

Advertisement

Both of them went on to college.

For Washington, guiding his sons past the lures and traps of the street life required vigilance.

“I remember one day my sons picked up a bicycle off the street and brought it home,” Ken Sr. recalled. “I said, ‘Where did that bicycle come from?’ One of them said, ‘Oh, we found it.’ And I said, ‘I’ll tell you what: You go unfind it. And don’t you ever bring any “found it” thing back to this house.’”

It took the boys awhile to see why. Suppose the bike had been stolen, their father explained; then they would have unwittingly gotten mixed up in a crime. “I told them: ‘You have all of these nitwits doing knuckle-headed things out there, so avoid them. Don’t be a part of that. Walk away.’”

When the kids would pout at such talk, Ken Sr. would simply shrug it off. “It’s not a parent’s job to be the child’s friend,” he said. “It’s the parent’s job to parent.”

Advertisement

Ken Jr. has a 9-year-old son whom he adores. While the boy was reading something on his laptop, his dad declared, “I will do anything for that boy.”

Derek and his wife are expecting their first child in a month.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of people about parenting,” Derek said. “They say the most important thing is to be there, be present.”

There is much research to suggest that Washington’s “parental involvement” approach to crime reduction is unrealistic — that the epidemic of gun violence in Black communities results from unrelenting stress caused by poverty, racism and generational traumas. Common-law relationships, let alone marriage, are often too difficult to sustain. Sex and drugs offer an escape. The grip of pathology is just so strong that only intensive, systemic intervention aimed at restoring mental health and providing economic opportunities will make a difference.

Washington says his experience with thousands of inmates leads him to a different conclusion.