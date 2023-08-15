Republicans introduce bill to repeal D.C. Home Rule Act

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A trio of House Republicans have proposed a solution to helping D.C. reduce crime: repealing the D.C. Home Rule Act — and letting Congress figure it out. Led by freshman Rep. Andrew Ogles (R-Tenn.), the Republicans introduced legislation Friday to repeal the 1973 law that gave D.C. its elected mayor and city council, marking the most extreme escalation of Republicans’ interest in controlling D.C. down to the city’s traffic laws. The drastic proposal would be highly unlikely to succeed in the politically split Congress but is evidence of the appetite Republicans have shown this year to intervene in District affairs — in this case, by seeking to abolish its elected local government.

None of the three Republicans, including co-sponsors Byron Donalds (Fla.) and Matthew M. Rosendale (Mont.), responded to requests for comment.

Advertisement

In a statement to the Washington Examiner on Friday, Ogles cited rising crime in D.C. as the impetus for the legislation as the District is on track to have its deadliest year in two decades. But Ogles has not offered any details about what he is envisioning Congress would do about that, nor does his legislation indicate what type of governmental system it would set up to administer the local affairs of a city of roughly 700,000 people.

“The Nation’s capital has been overrun with violent crime, drugs, theft, homelessness, and riots,” Ogles, the former mayor of Maury County, Tenn., said in a statement. “The Constitution places the authority and responsibility of DC administration with the Congress — not with a DC Mayor or a DC City Council. Congress needs to reclaim its Constitutional authority and make our Nation’s capital safe again, which is why I’m introducing the Seat of Government Act to repeal the DC Home Rule Act.”

Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting House delegate, called the proposal and its peg to D.C.’s homicide rate “outrageous.” Republicans made similar threats to try to repeal D.C.’s home rule in the 1990s, when homicides exceeded 400 in some years and the District was on the brink of bankruptcy. Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.) renewed the threat last year.

Advertisement

Now that the threat has materialized, Norton said she did not expect this bill to succeed — the Senate filibuster would make it extremely unlikely. But she added the effort did not surprise her, considering how intent Republicans have been to chip away at D.C. home rule with proposals to block a host of the city’s policies this year.

“I’m a native Washingtonian, and I can tell you I’ve lived here and saw what it meant to live in a totally disempowered city,” Norton said. “Now we’re trying to get statehood, and here we have Republicans trying to take away what little self-government we have. I’ll do all I can to keep that from happening.”

Repealing the Home Rule Act would take D.C. back to its days when it had no elected city government officials to represent local residents or to hold to account. Instead, members of Congress, who have no accountability to D.C. residents, would run the city.

Advertisement

“It would be complete disenfranchisement,” said Chris Myers Asch, co-author of “Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation’s Capital.” “You would also take away the neighborhood commissions, which have been a great vehicle for citizen activism on the ground. You would take D.C. residents out of the political game entirely and thrust them onto the sidelines.”

The Constitution already gives Congress authority over the District, and legislation passed by the D.C. Council must still withstand congressional review. Congress also has the authority to block local D.C. bills or pass federal bills directing city policy or restricting city spending. And it has been exercising that authority plenty this year.

Congress passed two disapproval resolutions — for the first time in three decades — to block the city’s revised criminal code and its major policing legislation, though President Biden vetoed the latter resolution. In addition, Republicans have sought to rewrite the city’s election laws — including trying three different ways to repeal a D.C. law allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections, an effort that remains ongoing.

Advertisement

The appropriations bill that advanced from a House committee last month goes as granular as seeking to restrict D.C. from using automated cameras for traffic enforcement and halt the District from banning right turns on red at many intersections. Those were among many proposed restrictions on the city.

Share this article Share

“Perhaps Congressman Ogles should leave the governance of the District of Columbia to the 700,000 people who live here and their duly elected officials and be more concerned with solving the problems back home in Tennessee’s 5th,” Patrice Snow, communications director of D.C. Vote, said in a statement.

Michael Thorning, director of structural democracy at the Bipartisan Policy Center who has expertise in the D.C. Home Rule Act, said the Republican bill seeking to repeal home rule is in some ways a “logical consequence” within a party that has often used the city as a national battleground to make its political points — including, and especially this year, on crime.

Advertisement

“If they repeal the Home Rule Act, the responsibility is going to fall into their lap to address the crime problem,” Thorning said. “Maybe they welcome that challenge.”

In fixating on crime in political messaging this year, Republicans have frequently held up deep-blue D.C. as its poster city while the District weathers an increase in violent crimes, including carjackings and homicides. Calling D.C. a “crime-ridden” city, former president Donald Trump again called for a “federal takeover” of the District ahead of his appearance in D.C. federal court on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, part of a tactic to try to get his trial moved.

And on Monday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sent a formal message from his press office about crime in D.C. McCarthy highlighted comments from D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), who advocated for bringing in the National Guard to patrol D.C. streets after 13 people were killed in the first five days of August.

Advertisement

“While the Democrat Mayor and Democrat-led city government struggle to respond to the increased violence, this Republican Majority has already acted,” McCarthy wrote, bolding his words for emphasis. “House Republicans nullified D.C.’s soft-on-crime approach in the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022.”

That action had no discernible impact on crime in D.C., preserving the status quo by keeping D.C.’s existing, outdated criminal code on the books.

Thorning noted that the level of involvement members of Congress would have to devote to D.C. — in everything from public safety to public works and beyond — raised questions about how many members would actually welcome those increased responsibilities if D.C.’s limited home rule were abolished. Would federal lawmakers really want to field complaints about trash pickup or potholes?

Advertisement

“At the moment, given the dysfunction in Congress, I don’t think it’s difficult to foresee that Congress would struggle as much — if not more — with trying to administer a local city government as it does trying to govern the entire nation,” Thorning said.

Great plan. Since you are claiming responsibility for our city, please come pick up this trash at 3700 7th St NW. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/CTPJ3kdnRk — Commissioner Brad Gallagher, ANC 1E01 🌳🏙🚌🚇🚲 (@bngallagher) August 13, 2023

For many decades before the Home Rule Act, Congress — including racist segregationists who chaired the District committee — ran the city. The Home Rule Act gave D.C. residents local elections beyond a school board, and handed the responsibilities of running the city’s day-to-day affairs to local elected officials. Until then, a presidentially appointed board worked with the District congressional committees to set the agenda in D.C., Myers Asch said.

But with Congress so fixated on national issues, Myers Asch said little attention was ever paid to local issues unless they had political currency — not unlike today.

He said Ogles’s failure to even contemplate in the legislation how Congress would administer the city’s affairs today shows it’s not a serious bill.