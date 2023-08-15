Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher pleads guilty to child neglect

Listen 6 min Share

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot a teacher at Virginia's Richneck Elementary School in January pleaded guilty to felony child neglect Tuesday as part of a deal with prosecutors to resolve a state case against her related to the incident.

Deja Taylor, 26, owned the gun her son used to shoot first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at the Newport News school, and admitted as part of her plea it was stored in such a way that the boy could access it.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a second misdemeanor charge of storing a gun in such a way that a child could gain access to it under the terms of the deal. Taylor faces up to six months in prison at her sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 27.

The shooting generated nationwide attention and stirred controversy locally after school administrators were accused of fumbling multiple warnings the boy had a weapon.

Taylor’s attorney had previously said it was unclear how the boy got ahold of the gun because it was stored with a trigger lock on the top shelf of a bedroom closet. But an assistant Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney said in court Tuesday the 6-year-old took the gun from his mother’s purse, which was on top of a dresser. The gun was not secured with a trigger lock, the prosecutor said.

“I stole it because I needed to shoot my teacher,” the prosecutor said the boy told investigators.

Taylor had previously pleaded guilty to federal charges that she lied on a background check during the purchase of the handgun and used marijuana while possessing the firearm. She is scheduled to be sentenced on those counts on Oct. 18.

Police said the 6-year-old took the gun to school in a backpack on the morning of Jan. 6, before pulling it out at the end of the day and firing a single shot at Zwerner as she taught a lesson in her classroom. The bullet struck her hand and shoulder, leaving her seriously injured.

Amy Kovac, a reading specialist at Richneck, said in her first interview about the incident last week that she was walking in the hallway near the classroom when she heard the gunshot. Acting on instinct, she said she went into the classroom as panicked students and Zwerner, who was bleeding, rushed out.

Kovac said the boy was standing with his arms crossed near his desk and the gun was lying on the floor nearby. She said he looked proud, and she was stunned by what he said.

“I did it.” Kovac said the boy told her. “I shot the b---- dead.”

Kovac said she was concerned the boy might go after Zwerner or other students, so she quietly walked over to him and took him by the hand. Kovac, who had taught the boy reading during the school year, led him to the front of the classroom, where she dialed 911. She sat at Zwerner’s desk holding the boy until police rushed in about three minutes later.

Kovac said during the period they were waiting for officers to arrive, the boy told her he had put the gun in his backpack the night before and only had time to load one bullet. Given his age, Kovac said she felt the boy needed to be protected.

“He was a six-year-old little boy,” Kovac said. “He was my student … He couldn’t be left there alone.”

Zwerner has filed a $40 million lawsuit against Newport News school officials, alleging the shooting could have been prevented and that a Richneck assistant principal failed to act on at least three warnings from teachers and staff that the boy had the gun on the day of the shooting.

Zwerner claimed in her lawsuit that she told assistant principal Ebony Parker the morning of Jan. 6 that the boy threatened to beat up a kindergartner and was in a “violent mood.” Kovac said she was later told by two students the boy had a gun in his backpack.

Kovac said she directly confronted the six-year-old about the reports, but he denied having the weapon. She said she also told Parker about the reports of a gun.

The shooting created a firestorm in Newport News. The district ousted Superintendent George Parker III, after parents and teachers said officials had failed to curb violence in local schools. Richneck’s principal, who has denied getting any warnings about the gun, was transferred to another school.

Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard E. Gwynn empaneled a special grand jury in April to probe any security lapses that led to the shooting. Police had investigated Parker for possible criminal charges before the special grand jury began its work.

Parker and her attorneys have not responded to requests for comment. She resigned from Richneck in the wake of the incident.

Taylor — the only person to be charged in the incident so far — admitted in federal court she had been a marijuana user for 11 years and lied about her drug use when she purchased the Taurus 9mm handgun used in the shooting, according to court documents. It is illegal to possess a firearm while using illicit drugs under federal law.

A search of Taylor’s residences and car turned up large amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after the shooting, and police officers found a digital scale, pills and marijuana in her car when she was stopped for speeding in 2021, according to court documents in the federal case. Taylor denied any knowledge of the drugs in her car.

Gwynn has said the 6-year-old will not be charged with a crime because of his age. Police have not released a motive for the shooting, but it occurred two days after he was suspended from school for smashing Zwerner’s phone. The boy is now living with his grandfather and receiving therapy. He is attending a different school.

Zwerner continues to recover from the shooting and has had multiple surgeries.