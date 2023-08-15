Alsobrooks picks up Van Hollen’s endorsement in competitive Senate race

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) on Tuesday threw his support behind Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the competitive Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, piling another high-profile establishment endorsement onto Alsobrooks’s ledger. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Alsobrooks’s candidacy represents an opportunity to send just the third Black women in history to the Senate, a distinction many boosters make as they line up behind the two-term executive and former state prosecutor. She’s also secured support from Democratic Reps. Steny H. Hoyer, the former majority leader, and Kweisi Mfume, one of the state’s two Black representatives on Capitol Hill.

“In a field of strong candidates, Angela is the standout,” Van Hollen said of Alsobrooks, who, if she won the primary and general, would become the junior senator from Maryland, which currently has an all-male delegation to Congress.

The rare race for an open Senate seat in deep-blue Maryland stems from the planned retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who joined the Senate in 2007 after a stint in the House of Representatives that began in 1987.

The crowded Democratic field includes Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), who is funding his own campaign with his multimillion-dollar fortune made in retail liquor sales, and Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large). Trone holds a commanding financial advantage, having already aired statewide television ads and sent mailers to households across Maryland.

In announcing his endorsement, Van Hollen touted Alsobrooks’s leadership of her county during the coronavirus pandemic and her effectiveness in working with the federal delegation to fight for resources to take back to Prince George’s County.

“I know Angela Alsobrooks will be a partner for progress in the United States Senate,” he said. “She’s a leader who will never back down from what’s right.”

Each candidate has jockeyed for the mantle of the most progressive candidate in the race after Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-Md.) declined last month to compete in the 2024 Democratic primary for the seat.

In addition to Raskin’s potential endorsement, candidates are also seeking the support of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) and his national network of donors. So far, Moore has not signaled that he will back anyone.

“I know that we have a lot of really good and quality people inside of this Senate race,” Moore said during an Aug. 4 radio appearance on “The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi.” “I know for this race that we need to make sure that it is truly based on the issues and it is staying positive. And I’m reserving the right to getting involved myself.”