Woman climbed through clinic window to dodge antiabortion protesters

It was the morning of Oct. 22, 2020, and the woman’s boyfriend dropped her off at an abortion clinic in Northwest Washington as he went to find a parking space. When the 27-year-old arrived, she testified, she remembered being confronted by two antiabortion protesters who got into the building’s elevator with her and began yelling at her, asking her how she could “kill [her] baby” and saying that she was “going to hell.”

Once inside the clinic, the woman told a U.S. district court jury Wednesday, a handful of protesters began grabbing her, yelling at her and blocking her from getting farther inside. Security footage played in court showed how she then stood on a chair, lifted her body onto a receptionist’s desk and climbed through an office window so she could get into the back area where abortions are conducted.

The woman, who testified under the pseudonym of Ashley Jones, was the first witness in the federal trial of five people accused of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, a 1994 law that prohibits threats to and obstruction of a person seeking reproductive health services or providers.

In preparing their witnesses, federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in the District requested that testifying clinic employees and patients such as Jones be allowed to use pseudonyms to protect their privacy and safety.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who is overseeing the trial, approved the unusual request, reflecting the sensitive nature of the highly charged proceedings that come a little more than a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and after the lead defendant made national headlines for storing fetuses in a Capitol Hill rowhome.

It took defense attorneys and federal prosecutors about a week to identify 12 jurors and three alternates who swore that their personal beliefs about abortion would not interfere in their review of evidence in the case. By Wednesday, 11 men and four women were chosen for the final panel.

Before opening statements began, Kollar-Kotelly reminded the courtroom of spectators, a majority of whom were friends and family of the defendants, that individuals should refrain from any outbursts or any overt outward religious expressions that might be viewed by jurors. Carrying a Bible or rosary was permitted, she said, but they were not to be held up in sight of jurors.

“This is a courtroom, not a church,” Kollar-Kotelly said.

Prosecutors allege the defendants — including Lauren Handy, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, William Goodman and Herb Geraghty — violated federal law when they allegedly used chains, bike locks and ropes to blockade the Washington Surgi-Clinic, located in the 2100 block of F Street. The trial for another group of defendants facing charges from the same blockade is scheduled to begin at a later date.

During his opening remarks, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sanjay H. Patel repeatedly told jurors that “to block clinic access is a crime” and that the co-defendants conspired with one another by planning the blockade to prevent women from entering and accessing “crucial reproductive health care,” including having abortions.

“This is not about pro-life or pro-choice,” Patel said. “This is about the law, and the defendants are not allowed to break the law.”

Patel said the defendants used cellphones and social media, including Facebook Live, to plan and broadcast their blockade. “They stormed the clinic to take control and force entry,” Patel said.

Attorneys for the co-defendants argued that there was no conspiracy or orchestrated plan and that instead their clients — most of whom they described as civil rights protesters and environmentalists — should only have faced, at the most, D.C. trespassing charges, not federal charges.

Martin Cannon, an attorney for 29-year-old Handy, argued that his client was a history lover and became a pro-life activist after “seeing a video of a baby being born at a clinic and being left to die.”

Handy, prosecutors said, used a fake name to book an abortion appointment in an effort to determine the time abortions were performed at the clinic so she and others could arrive to prevent patients from entering.

One of Handy’s co-defendants, a 24-year-old paralegal out of Atlanta whose felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor by prosecutors in exchange for her testimony, testified Handy also made the fake appointment to take up a slot from someone who was actually pregnant and would need that slot for a scheduled abortion.

Caroline Davis testified she and a group of friends, whom she met on Facebook, drove from Michigan to Washington a day before the planned clinic blockage. She said she decided at a meeting she was not going to attend the blockade but continued to help coordinate “rescue” meetings, as she said they were called, referring to efforts to “rescue” unborn babies and their mothers.

She also talked about protest tactics they were supposed to use, including allowing their bodies to go limp when officers tried to remove them and trying to engage the officers in long conversations to stall law enforcement in hopes that women who arrived at the clinic would leave after seeing the confrontations with police.

Security video and footage from police body cameras showed Handy and several other co-defendants chaining themselves to chairs that blocked doors inside the clinic, yelling at women and singing hymns. “You’re killing babies. What you are doing is evil,” one protester is seen yelling.

Several clinic employees were then seen running to the door to try to admit Jones and others. One employee was armed with a broom as she tried to push protesters away.

“They were forceful, aggressive, stubborn and entitled,” one nurse told the jurors.

One video showed a demonstrator walking around the waiting room and throwing what appeared to be holy water on furniture and other demonstrators.

The woman who testified about climbing through the clinic window is heard on the video repeatedly screaming and sobbing and asking the officer, “Why are you allowing them to do this? Please stop. Leave me alone.”

The trial is expected to last three weeks and is scheduled to continue Thursday.