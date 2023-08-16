Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Marcia Ringel is a woman on a mission. Her mission? To move the apostrophe in “confectioners’ sugar” one character to the left: i.e., “confectioner’s sugar.” Marcia is a writer and editor in Ridgewood, N.J. As an avid amateur cook and baker, she’s handled plenty of the finely milled sweetener. But every time she sees “confectioners’ sugar” in a recipe — in, say, The Washington Post or New York Times — it leaves a sour taste in her mouth.

Her point is that only one person making the recipe uses the sugar at a time, not the entire corps of confectioners. Marcia was moved to write after reading my column on International Apostrophe Day. She shared with me a note she sent to Bob McCalden, the chairman of the England-based Apostrophe Protection Society. Marcia was hoping to get a favorable ruling from Big Apostrophe.

Bob obliged, writing, “My view is that the term refers to the type of sugar that is used for this purpose, rather than to any specific confectionary makers, and therefore ‘confectioner’s sugar’ is the correct usage.”

Easy for Bob to say, especially since the British don’t have confectioner’s/s’ sugar. They call it icing sugar.

Marcia also wrote to the folks at The Post’s Food section, who turned for guidance to Brian Cleveland, our deputy multiplatform editing chief, who helps lead a team of more than 65 copy editors here.

Brian pointed out that “confectioners’ sugar” is what you will find in the Webster’s New World College Dictionary, 5th edition. Although we have our own Post style guide for spelling, usage and punctuation, that dictionary is our guide for anything not found in The Post’s style guide.

I have my Webster’s right here — the 4th edition, actually — and turning to “confectioners’ sugar” I find this definition: “sugar ground into a very fine powder, finer than powdered sugar.” I also see there is a little star next to the entry. The star denotes “terms of American origin.”

Take that, Bob McCalden of the Apostrophe Protection Society. USA! USA! More proof that we are indeed two countries separated by a common language.

I just went to the cupboard, and our Nature’s Promise product is labeled “Powdered Confectioners Sugar.” Not only is it redundant (isn’t all confectioners’ sugar powdered?) but it does away with the apostrophe completely.

The District’s Ken Nellis had another apostrophic comment. He used to work for a company that went by the initials ACS.

“They frequently sent out public statements referring to themselves in the possessive form — incorrectly,” Ken wrote. For example: “ACS’ quarterly report” rather than “ACS’s quarterly report.”

Brian said The Post would use “ACS’s quarterly report” but noted that styles in other publications may differ. He said Associated Press style is to put just an apostrophe after a word or name ending in S: “Charles Dickens’ euphonium,” instead of “Charles Dickens’s euphonium.”

But it’s not so clear when it comes to abbreviations. “ACS’s” is more intuitive but isn’t necessarily wrong.

“Kind of a matter of preference, oddly enough,” Brian said.

Ken also wondered why The Post seemed to use the wrong punctuation in a story about the fires in Maui that destroyed a cultural center called Na ‘Aikane o Maui. Shouldn’t that have been Na ’Aikane o Maui?

No. The open single quote is correct. It’s a diacritical mark called an ʻokina, which the University of Hawaii website describes as “a glottal stop, similar to the sound between the syllables of ‘oh-oh.’”

Written Hawaiian has another diacritical mark: a macron, which is a straight bar placed above a letter. It’s known as a kahakō and, according to the University of Hawaii, “lengthens and adds stress to the marked vowel.”

Now, the University of Hawaii refers to itself as the University of Hawaiʻi. But The Post doesn’t. Here’s the relevant portion of our stylebook: “We also use accent marks in the names of Hawaiian people and groups unless the dictionary has them without (e.g., Hawaii rather than Hawai‘i).”

In general, Brian said, The Post has been trying to use more accent marks — a change from our former, more Eurocentric practice. The technology doesn’t make that easy. Our words are squeezed out through various content management systems and appear on many platforms. Some of them are friendlier to accent marks than others.

Said Brian: “This is especially troublesome because if an accent doesn’t render properly, it doesn’t just appear without the accent, the letter usually just doesn’t appear at all.”

