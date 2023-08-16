Man extradited in 2022 killing of landscaper in D.C.

Listen 2 min Share

A man arrested eight months ago in Pennsylvania in connection with the killing of a landscaper in Northeast Washington has been extradited to D.C., according to police. Jamari Payne, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. D.C. police said U.S. marshals took him into custody in Harrisburg, Pa., on Dec. 23. They said he has no fixed address.

Police said Payne was returned to D.C. on Tuesday. Payne’s attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to a request for comment.

Police allege that Payne fatally shot Bacilio Villatoro, 57, of Silver Spring, Md., on the afternoon of Sept. 22, 2022, as Villatoro worked at a job site in the Gateway neighborhood, a mix of industrial buildings and single-family homes near New York and South Dakota avenues in Northeast Washington.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday says Villatoro and other workers had just finished lunch when they saw a man tampering with a tree-trimming truck in the 3000 block of Adams Street NE.

The workers confronted the man, who pushed them, starting an altercation, the affidavit says. The man backed toward his own vehicle and retrieved a handgun, the court document says. Villatoro and his co-workers scattered as police said four or five gunshots were fired.

Police said Villatoro was struck in the back and collapsed in an alley, where he died.

According to the arrest affidavit, police found surveillance photos of the gunman, and a person who knew him and saw his photo on a police statement identified him to authorities.

Villatoro had lived with one of his two adult sons, and had a wife and grown daughter in El Salvador, his brother-in-law, Jose Villatoro, said at the time. He came to the United States in the late 1980s and worked at a rock quarry company in Bethesda before taking a job at a landscaping company.

“He died working,” Jose Villatoro said last year. “That’s the kind of guy he was.”