Man released after sex abuse allegations arrested days later in more attacks

A man released from detention after being charged with inappropriately touching three women Sunday in Northwest Washington was arrested again two days later, accused of sexually abusing three more women in broad daylight near downtown, according to authorities and court records. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Sunday incidents, in which police said 30-year-old Christopher Joseph Sharp inappropriately touched women’s breasts and buttocks, occurred on public streets in the Palisades neighborhood and on Observatory Circle, the official residence of the vice president.

Police charged those offenses as misdemeanor sexual abuse. Judges can detain pretrial people charged with misdemeanors, but only in “limited circumstances” that did not apply in this case, the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. said in a statement.

Sharp was freed after a court hearing on Monday.

On Tuesday, police allege Sharp struck again around Foggy Bottom. And in one instance, they alleged, he escalated the level of violence, grabbing a woman at 19th and I streets NW about 10 a.m., and pinning and nearly raping her before her screams alerted bystanders, who intervened.

Police arrested Sharp, who they said has no fixed address, a short time later and charged him with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse and kidnapping, both felonies. He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse in attacks on two other women that authorities say had occurred on nearby streets minutes earlier.

At a hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday, a judge ordered Sharp detained, and set a hearing for Tuesday. His attorney, Raymond R. Jones, declined to comment.

Police said the first set of attacks began about 7:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Nebraska Avenue NW, in the Palisades neighborhood. A woman walking her dog reported that a man passing by grabbed her breast.

About 20 minutes later, police said a woman walking a few blocks away in the 5400 block of Sherier Place NW reported that a man also grabbed her breast. This occurred near the Palisades Recreation Center.

Then, police said, a third woman reported that a man grabbed her buttocks at Massachusetts Avenue at Observatory Circle in Northwest, an area that typically has a strong police presence. Police said Sharp was arrested a short time later at 17th and H streets NW, near the White House, based in part on descriptions the women provided.

Hours after his release from his detention on Monday, police said Sharp struck a woman’s buttocks as she talked on a cellphone in the 900 block of 23rd Street NW, steps from Washington Circle and George Washington University Hospital. That assault occurred about 9:40 a.m.

At 9:50 a.m., police said, Sharp grabbed another woman’s buttocks two blocks away, in the 2100 block of K Street NW. Police said the woman ran into a business to escape.

Five minutes later, police said the woman at 19 and I streets was attacked. An arrest affidavit filed in court says Sharp lifted her dress and sexually assaulted her, and at one point tried to strangle her with his legs.

Police said the woman suffered numerous injuries and was treated at a hospital. Sharp was arrested soon after the attack — again based on descriptions provided by the three victims, authorities said.