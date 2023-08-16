Two men arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Woodbridge, police say

Listen 1 min Share

Two men have been arrested in the killing of a 17-year-old when the suspects and victim allegedly met over the weekend for a “firearms transaction” in Woodbridge, police said Tuesday. Prince William County police identified the suspects as Jordan Delaney Sickles, 21, of Haymarket, who was charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony; and Re’Kwon Nyqualin Barnett, 18, of Gainesville, who was charged with accessory after the fact. Both men were arrested Monday and are being held without bond, according to police.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive in Woodbridge, police said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting located a 17-year-old male juvenile sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and suffering from a gunshot to the upper body. He was sent to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said in a statement that an investigation revealed that “an arrangement was made to conduct a firearms transaction ” at the location. First Sgt. Jonathan Perok said police knew early on that the encounter was a “non-random incident.”

During the encounter, the victim was shot and his money taken, police said in the statement. The two suspects fled the scene in a separate vehicle, police said.

Detectives arrested Sickles Monday evening in the Manassas area, and Barnett turned himself in to police a short time later, police said.

Virginia law prohibits law enforcement agencies from disclosing the identity of a juvenile crime victim unless written consent is provided by next of kin.