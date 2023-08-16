Two men arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Woodbridge, police say

Two men have been arrested in the killing of a 17-year-old when the suspects and victim allegedly met over the weekend for a “firearms transaction” in Woodbridge, police said Tuesday.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive in Woodbridge, police said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting located a 17-year-old male juvenile sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and suffering from a gunshot to the upper body. He was sent to a hospital where he later died, police said.
Police said in a statement that an investigation revealed that “an arrangement was made to conduct a firearms transaction ” at the location. First Sgt. Jonathan Perok said police knew early on that the encounter was a “non-random incident.”
During the encounter, the victim was shot and his money taken, police said in the statement. The two suspects fled the scene in a separate vehicle, police said.
Detectives arrested Sickles Monday evening in the Manassas area, and Barnett turned himself in to police a short time later, police said.
Virginia law prohibits law enforcement agencies from disclosing the identity of a juvenile crime victim unless written consent is provided by next of kin.