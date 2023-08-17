Arlington police arrest suspect they say assaulted women in their homes

Listen 1 min Share

A 34-year-old man has been charged for breaking into women’s bedrooms in Arlington at night and sexually assaulting them, police said. The most serious charges against Geremy Bridgeforth stem from two incidents in April in which he broke into women’s homes in the early morning hours and advanced on the women, police said.

On April 2, Bridgeforth gained entry into a woman’s residence in the 3900 block of Fairfax Drive, “entered her bedroom and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene on foot,” police said in a news release. Ten days later, Bridgeforth accessed another woman’s home in the 2200 block of Clarendon Boulevard and “touched her inappropriately” in her bedroom.

“The victim screamed and the suspect fled from the residence on foot,” police said of the second incident on April 12.

Bridgeforth was charged with sexual assault, fraud and burglary in connection with the two incidents and a series of home burglaries in the 3900 block of Fairfax Drive in early April, police said.

Court records show Bridgeforth, of Washington, was arrested July 14 and is being held in jail pending trial. An attorney listed for him in court records could not immediately be reached Thursday.