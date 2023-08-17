The 29 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, Aug. 17

Andy’s Pizza and Albi fundraiser for World Central Kitchen

Michelin-starred chef Michael Rafidi of Albi and award-winning pizza maker Andy Brown of Andy’s Pizza are teaming up at the local slice shop’s Shaw location on Thursday night to raise money for World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts in Hawaii. The Habibi Meatlovers pizza incorporates ingredients from Albi, including its kefta and soujek, while Albi wine director William Simons has picked a chilled Lebanese red wine to accompany the pies and will be pouring samples. 5 to 10 p.m. Prices vary.

Fundraiser for Hawaii at Metrobar

Local food truck Kam and 46, owned by natives of Hawaii and California, serves a fusion of Hawaiian and Filipino cuisine — think loco moco plates, chicken adobo over macaroni salad, and kalua pork nachos. Kam and 46 is popping up at Metrobar the next three Thursdays, with a portion of its food sales, as well as Metrobar’s draft beer sales, donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Food served beginning at 4 p.m.; bar open until midnight. Free admission; donations accepted.

Maui United Way fundraisers

Through Friday, Surfside is donating all proceeds from its Maui taco, which includes blackened fish, a corn and black bean salsa, and guacamole, to the Maui United Way. Its three locations in Dupont, Tenleytown and the Wharf are participating. An option for cocktail fans: Through Sept. 12, McClellan’s Retreat is featuring classic and original tiki drinks as part of its annual Tiki Adventure. Purchase a $15 “pirate scroll” — a passport of drinks to sample while earning an invitation to a future luau — at the cozy Dupont cocktail bar and $10 goes to the Maui United Way.

‘Office Space’ TPS Report Managers Meeting at Arlington Drafthouse

If you’re smart, you’ll slip out of work a little early on Thursday, before your boss can stop by your cubicle and ask you to stay late and work on a report — maybe use the side door so they don’t see you leaving. After all, you don’t want to miss Arlington Drafthouse’s tribute to “Office Space.” There are competitions for the best Bill Lumbergh impression and the most impressive “O face,” a trivia competition, and a costume contest before the screening of the film that inspired it all. Arrive early to grab a themed cocktail and some comedy from Rahmein Mostafavi. 6 p.m. (doors open). $15.

D.C. Sports Trivia at Atlas Brew Works

Who holds the Washington Capitals record for most points in a season? How many Washington Senators are in baseball’s Hall of Fame? If those questions seem too easy, round up a group of friends and head to Atlas Brew Works in Ivy City for a trivia night focused on local sports teams. Questions begin at 7 p.m., but Atlas offers $5 pints from 4 to 9 p.m., and you do need to claim a table, so early arrival is suggested. (For what it’s worth, the answers are Dennis Maruk and six.) 7 to 9 p.m. Free.

Pizzeria Paradiso Homebrew Tasting

Back in May, Pizzeria Paradiso and Denizens Brewing teamed up on their second competition for area home brewers. The rules were simple: Create a German-style beer. The winner will be brewed at Denizens and put on tap at Paradiso. The time has come to try them all. The tasting party, held in the game room at Paradiso’s Georgetown location, includes sampling of the entries and a lineup of six German-style draft beers from Denizens and DC Brau as a control. Try the home-brewed beers free (while they last) and the pro drafts for a discount. Because you shouldn’t sample beers on an empty stomach, Paradiso serves up large pizzas for the price of a small one. 6 to 8 p.m. Free entry.

Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 Tour at Wolf Trap