D.C. police officer shoots and wounds person in Northwest

A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a male Thursday after authorities allege he produced a weapon at the scene of a possible domestic violence incident. The shooting occurred Thursday morning officers responded to a call for the sound of a gunshot in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, Acting Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said at a news conference.

She said police were told the matter was a “domestic violence incident,” and a description of a suspect believed to have fired a shot at a woman was broadcast over police radios.

An officer saw a male on the scene who fit the description of that suspect and had a conversation with him, Smith said. She said the male then turned and produced a “weapon,” and the officer fired one shot.

A department spokesman, Paris Lewbel, said the male was struck by gunfire but was conscious and breathing. Smith said he was transported to a hospital, and the officer was “okay.”