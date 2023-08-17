D.C. officials say they will enforce youth curfew in certain areas

Listen 4 min Share

D.C. officials announced Thursday they will enforce the city’s juvenile curfew law in particular areas where crime is concentrated or where disruptive youths are known to hang out. The new initiative, which focuses enforcement of a law that has long been on the books, is one piece of the city’s latest effort to reduce crime involving young people, both as perpetrators and as victims.

“This is a targeted approach to deal with very specific areas of concern,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) told reporters at a news conference outlining a broad array of initiatives designed to reduce violence across the District, which is up in virtually all categories, including homicides, robberies and car thefts.

Lindsey Appiah, the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said “we need people to know where our young people are,” adding that there have been “too many patterns of criminal activity of juveniles in overnight hours, when really they should be home, or in a safe place.”

Advertisement

The areas selected for enforcement are Chinatown and Navy Yard; the area along the U Street entertainment strip; areas near Howard University; 14th Street between Otis Place and Spring Road NW in Columbia Heights; the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue NW; the 4400 through 4600 blocks of Benning Road SE; and the 1300 block of Congress Street SE.

Crime involving youth has been an acute concern in recent years, with police warning that more children seem to be turning to violence as their first offense. In D.C., 80 youths had been shot through Aug. 10 of this year, up 34 percent from the same period last year. Twelve youths have been killed so far this year, more than in all of 2022. Homicides among adults and juveniles are up 27 percent.

At Howard University this past weekend, school officials said a throng of 50 or so young people had formed what appeared to be “fight club” — swarming areas around campus over the weekend as students were arriving for the school year in recent days. One person was stabbed in a melee outside a dorm.

Using curfews to curb crime is not a new idea, and the restrictions sometimes draws legal challenges and controversy. Advocates and researchers say curfews risk exacerbating tense dynamics between police and communities and are rarely, if ever, effective in reducing violence.

Advertisement

Neighboring Prince George’s County launched a juvenile curfew last year after two years of rising violence and an August that was the deadliest month in four decades. In the curfew’s first month, crime in the county went up 2 percent at all hours of the day but dropped 5 percent during curfew hours, compared to the same period a year earlier. In June, Prince George’s County authorities said that while the curfew remained “vital tool,” it would not be implemented in a formal way this year.

D.C. resumed curfew enforcement alongside its neighbor last year, but with far less fanfare. In the city, people under the age of 17 cannot be out unsupervised between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends. There are many exceptions, including youths headed to and from work.

The American Civil Liberties Union has often challenged the validity of curfews, and in 1996 sued D.C. over the issue. A federal judge struck down the law, saying the city had not proved the practice would benefit public safety, but it was reinstated in 1999. ACLU chapters in D.C. and Maryland renewed their criticism after Prince George’s County announced its new curfew enforcement last year. On Thursday, a representative from the D.C. chapter declined to comment on the District’s new pilot program.

Advertisement

Officials said Thursday that police will no longer transport those accused of violating the curfew to police stations. Instead, police will bring them to a juvenile facility in Northeast Washington, where they will remain under youth workers’ supervision until parents or guardians come get them.

“It is an opportunity for us to connect what might be a young person in crisis and their family with the type of services and supports that [youth services] can provide,” Appiah said.

Share this article Share

In addition, city officials said they are working with the school system to change discipline and suspension procedures to better help young students who get in trouble.

City administrator Kevin Donahue said students who are removed from a classroom will now get “therapeutic intervention” from case workers. Students who are removed entirely from school for a period will now be placed at alternative locations with therapy and tutoring.

Donahue said more adults in schools will be trained in conflict resolution, and city officials are seeking ways to give principals more authority to remove troubled students from their schools.