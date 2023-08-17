Man fatally shot near Columbia Heights Metro station

Listen 1 min Share

A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night near the Columbia Heights Metro station in Northwest Washington, D.C. police said. The shooting occurred about 9:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Irving Street NW, near 14th Street, a typically busy intersection with shops, restaurants and residences. The Metro station is among the city’s busiest.

D.C. police Cmdr. James Boteler, who heads the 3rd District station, said an officer had driven through the intersection less than a minute before the shooting and heard the gunshots.

Third District Commander James Boteler provides an update in reference to the shooting at 14th and Irving Street NW. pic.twitter.com/rYGNE2zypH — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 17, 2023

Boteler said the officer turned his cruiser around in an alley and emerged to find one man wounded in the street. Boteler said that man died. A short time later, police said they found a second victim a block away. That man had injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No arrest has been made, and police said they are trying to determine a possible motive. The name of the man who died was not immediately released.

Boteler, noting the shooting occurred at a “very heavily traveled intersection,” asked for help from anyone who may have seen the shooting or the possible shooter.

The area around the Columbia Heights Metro station experienced a series of violent acts at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022, with several shootings on the street outside and on the train platforms. At that time, police attributed the violence to nearby street crews and a dispute involving people with firearms.